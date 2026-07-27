Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India pacer Arshdeep Singh confirmed relationship with Samreen Kaur.

Fans playfully joked photos were AI, linked to bowling performance.

The post's comment section quickly went viral for its humor.

Arshdeep-Samreen Photos: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh made his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation with a simple post captioned, "My Person." While the announcement received thousands of congratulatory messages, the comments section quickly became the bigger attraction. Fans flooded the post with memes, cricket jokes and references to internet culture, turning a heartfelt reveal into a viral talking point.

Arshdeep Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Arshdeep shared two pictures with Samreen Kaur, with the couple embracing each other in both photographs.

The India pacer kept the caption short, writing, "My Person," marking the first time he has publicly acknowledged the relationship.

The post attracted massive engagement within minutes, with fans, celebrities and fellow cricketers joining the conversation.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Fans Joke That The Pictures Are 'AI'

Among the thousands of comments, one joke quickly became the most repeated. Many users jokingly claimed the pictures were created using artificial intelligence.

Comments reading "It's AI" appeared throughout the post as fans playfully refused to believe Arshdeep had quietly kept his relationship away from the spotlight.

The joke soon became one of the biggest talking points in the comment section.

Comments On Arshdeep's Post





'That's Why He's Bowling Wides'

Cricket fans also found a way to bring Arshdeep's on-field performances into the conversation.

Several users joked that "That's why he's bowling wides," making light-hearted references to the left-arm pacer's occasional struggles with accuracy.

Others combined the two jokes, suggesting the photos were AI-generated because Arshdeep had been too busy playing cricket to have a relationship.





Ashish Chanchlani's Tags Add Another Twist

Another noticeable trend saw several fans tagging YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in the comments.

The references appeared to draw from recent viral social media memes involving Chanchlani, adding another layer of internet humour to the discussion.







While the jokes dominated the comments, many fans also congratulated Arshdeep and Samreen, wishing the couple well after the India star chose to make their relationship public.

The post may have confirmed weeks of rumours, but it was the comment section that ensured Arshdeep's Instagram update became one of the day's biggest social media talking points.