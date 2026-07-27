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English NewsSportsArshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

Arshdeep-Samreen Photos: Arshdeep Singh confirmed his relationship with Samreen on Instagram as fans flooded the comments with AI, bowling wides and Ashish Chanchlani jokes. Check viral comments here.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India pacer Arshdeep Singh confirmed relationship with Samreen Kaur.
  • Fans playfully joked photos were AI, linked to bowling performance.
  • The post's comment section quickly went viral for its humor.

Arshdeep-Samreen Photos: India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh made his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official on Sunday, ending weeks of speculation with a simple post captioned, "My Person." While the announcement received thousands of congratulatory messages, the comments section quickly became the bigger attraction. Fans flooded the post with memes, cricket jokes and references to internet culture, turning a heartfelt reveal into a viral talking point.

Arshdeep Makes Relationship Instagram Official

Arshdeep shared two pictures with Samreen Kaur, with the couple embracing each other in both photographs.

The India pacer kept the caption short, writing, "My Person," marking the first time he has publicly acknowledged the relationship.

The post attracted massive engagement within minutes, with fans, celebrities and fellow cricketers joining the conversation.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arshdeep Singh (@_arshdeep.singh__)

Fans Joke That The Pictures Are 'AI'

Among the thousands of comments, one joke quickly became the most repeated. Many users jokingly claimed the pictures were created using artificial intelligence.

Comments reading "It's AI" appeared throughout the post as fans playfully refused to believe Arshdeep had quietly kept his relationship away from the spotlight.

The joke soon became one of the biggest talking points in the comment section.

Comments On Arshdeep's Post


Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

'That's Why He's Bowling Wides'

Cricket fans also found a way to bring Arshdeep's on-field performances into the conversation.

Several users joked that "That's why he's bowling wides," making light-hearted references to the left-arm pacer's occasional struggles with accuracy.

Others combined the two jokes, suggesting the photos were AI-generated because Arshdeep had been too busy playing cricket to have a relationship.


Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

Ashish Chanchlani's Tags Add Another Twist

Another noticeable trend saw several fans tagging YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani in the comments.

The references appeared to draw from recent viral social media memes involving Chanchlani, adding another layer of internet humour to the discussion.


Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani
Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

While the jokes dominated the comments, many fans also congratulated Arshdeep and Samreen, wishing the couple well after the India star chose to make their relationship public.

The post may have confirmed weeks of rumours, but it was the comment section that ensured Arshdeep's Instagram update became one of the day's biggest social media talking points.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Arshdeep Singh make his relationship Instagram official with?

Arshdeep Singh made his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur Instagram official. He shared two pictures of them embracing, captioned 'My Person'.

What was the main reaction to Arshdeep Singh's announcement post?

While many fans congratulated the couple, the comments section became a viral talking point. It was flooded with memes, cricket jokes, and internet culture references.

What were some of the popular jokes in the comments section of Arshdeep's post?

Many users jokingly claimed the pictures were 'AI-generated.' Cricket fans also joked, 'That's why he's bowling wides,' referencing his on-field performance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Trending Cricket News Ashish Chanchlani Arshdeep Singh India Cricket Samreen Kaur Viral Reactions
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