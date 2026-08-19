IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIndia Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

India Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

Shubman Gill’s India take the lead against Sri Lanka, slightly boosting their ICC World Test Championship campaign after a previous setbacks.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 01:41 PM (IST)

IND vs SL 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test in Galle and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The visitors controlled the contest across all four innings, with contributions from the bat setting up their bowlers for a decisive finish. The win also provided India with an important boost in their World Test Championship campaign, as they carry momentum into the second and final Test against Sri Lanka.

Padikkal Grabs Chance With Maiden Test Century

Gill won the toss and chose to bat first, and India gradually established control despite Sri Lanka’s bowlers making early attempts to stay in the contest.

With Sai Sudharsan unavailable, Devdutt Padikkal was promoted to No. 3 and made the opportunity count in emphatic fashion.

Also Check || WATCH: Yashasvi Jaiswal Riles Up Dickwella! Sri Lankan Batsman Gets Out Soon After 

The left-hander produced a memorable innings, registering his maiden Test century before going on to score 167.

Padikkal’s knock formed the backbone of India’s first-innings total, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel provided crucial support.

Their combined efforts helped India reach an imposing 462, putting significant pressure on the hosts from the outset.

Dinusha’s Century Not Enough For Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka struggled to match India’s batting effort when they came out to respond.

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 284, although Sonal Dinusha stood out with a fighting century.

Dinusha’s innings gave Sri Lanka hope of extending their resistance, but the lack of substantial contributions from the rest of the batting order prevented the hosts from putting India under serious pressure.

Sri Lanka did enough to avoid being asked to follow on, but their overall position remained precarious.

India then returned to the crease and added another 193 runs, setting Sri Lanka a daunting target of 372 in the fourth innings.

India Bowlers Finish The Job

The target left Sri Lanka facing an enormous challenge, and India’s bowlers ensured the hosts never came close to completing it.

Sri Lanka’s resistance eventually collapsed on the final day as they were bowled out for 206. 

Manav Suthar was the stand-out performer among the visiting bowlers, taking 4 wickets in the first and 6 wickets in the second innings. 

The result completed a comprehensive victory for Gill’s side and gave India a crucial 1-0 advantage in the series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Aug 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill WTC India VS Sri Lanka Manav Suthar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
India Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series
India Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series
Cricket
Glenn Maxwell And Indian-Origin Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Name In Viral Post
Glenn Maxwell And Indian-Origin Wife Welcome Baby Girl, Reveal Name In Viral Post
Cricket
India Legend’s Unwanted Record: 74 T20Is, But Not A Single Fifty
India Legend’s Unwanted Record: 74 T20Is, But Not A Single Fifty
Cricket
Most Sixes In WTC History: Rishabh Pant Ranks Second
Most Sixes In WTC History: Rishabh Pant Ranks Second
Advertisement

Videos

EXPRESSWAY CONTROVERSY: Workers Use ‘Jugaad’ to Clear Waterlogging, Congress Takes Dig
STUDENT PROTEST: Students Protest Teacher Shortage, Poor Food and Alleged Assaults in Unnao
BIG BREAKING: Imran Masood and Ashu Malik Clash During Saharanpur Disha Meeting
Satyendar Jain Arrest: Former Delhi Minister to Appear in Court
Bihar Student Protest: Bihar Student Protest Intensifies Over Paper Leak, Jobs
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget