India Outclass Sri Lanka In Galle, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

IND vs SL 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s India produced a commanding all-round performance to defeat Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the opening Test in Galle and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The visitors controlled the contest across all four innings, with contributions from the bat setting up their bowlers for a decisive finish. The win also provided India with an important boost in their World Test Championship campaign, as they carry momentum into the second and final Test against Sri Lanka.

Padikkal Grabs Chance With Maiden Test Century

Gill won the toss and chose to bat first, and India gradually established control despite Sri Lanka’s bowlers making early attempts to stay in the contest.

With Sai Sudharsan unavailable, Devdutt Padikkal was promoted to No. 3 and made the opportunity count in emphatic fashion.

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The left-hander produced a memorable innings, registering his maiden Test century before going on to score 167.

Padikkal’s knock formed the backbone of India’s first-innings total, while KL Rahul and Dhruv Jurel provided crucial support.

Their combined efforts helped India reach an imposing 462, putting significant pressure on the hosts from the outset.

Dinusha’s Century Not Enough For Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka struggled to match India’s batting effort when they came out to respond.

The hosts were eventually dismissed for 284, although Sonal Dinusha stood out with a fighting century.

Dinusha’s innings gave Sri Lanka hope of extending their resistance, but the lack of substantial contributions from the rest of the batting order prevented the hosts from putting India under serious pressure.

Sri Lanka did enough to avoid being asked to follow on, but their overall position remained precarious.

India then returned to the crease and added another 193 runs, setting Sri Lanka a daunting target of 372 in the fourth innings.

India Bowlers Finish The Job

The target left Sri Lanka facing an enormous challenge, and India’s bowlers ensured the hosts never came close to completing it.

Sri Lanka’s resistance eventually collapsed on the final day as they were bowled out for 206.

Manav Suthar was the stand-out performer among the visiting bowlers, taking 4 wickets in the first and 6 wickets in the second innings.

The result completed a comprehensive victory for Gill’s side and gave India a crucial 1-0 advantage in the series.