Shreyas Iyer Urges Team India To Level Up After Clinical Zimbabwe Series Sweep

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iyer lauded young players' fearless energy and impactful contributions.

IND VS ZIM: Following a decisive 3-0 series whitewash against Zimbabwe, Team India’s newly appointed T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer, has made it clear that the squad will not rest on its laurels. Completing his first series victory as skipper, Iyer stressed that the focus must remain on relentless self-improvement and performance standards rather than obsessing over final results.

The Men in Blue concluded their away assignment with a comfortable 35-run victory in the third T20I, completely dominating the hosts throughout all three matches.

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Setting The Standard High

Addressing the team’s mindset after the final game, Iyer emphasized that maintaining momentum requires raising the bar continuously, regardless of the match scenario.

“The standard that we set right from match one. If we keep levelling up or rather than worrying too much about the results, all we need to do is think about going a notch above every time we step out to the field and that's what we kept on giving the message to all the players saying that it doesn't matter what situation we are facing, it's important that we are playing to the best of our abilities and seeing to it that we take the team through.” - Shreyas Iyer

Young Guns Step Up Under Pressure

A major highlight of the tour was the stellar performance of 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who was named Player of the Series for accumulating 151 runs over three matches. His standout knock came during the final match, where he hit an explosive 81 runs off 49 deliveries.

Iyer praised the young core’s fearless style of play and energetic presence on the field:

“As we saw how fearless they are. They are a young bunch of players who have been showing tremendous energy on the field and intent, especially when you play back-to-back games. Having such energy is what I require as a captain and as a team. And they could deliver today as well, back-to-back games. So, yeah, a special feeling for me to win the series over here in Zimbabwe.”

“Clinical 3-0, so it's going to be a special moment for me. You see boys stepping up, taking that responsibility and winning the games for you. That's what you need going forward as well. So, we have created momentum right now, and it's important that we remain consistent in our approach and attitude. It's going to be challenging going forward as well, but the amount of calmness that we possess and if we show the same amount of courage going forward, I think it's going to be great for Indian cricket.”

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Bridging Experience And Leadership

Despite his status as a senior member in Indian cricket, Iyer highlighted that his T20I appearance tally (around 55 to 60 matches) is comparable to many younger squad members due to past periods on the sidelines. He pointed out that IPL exposure equips young players with substantial high-level experience early on.

“If you look at the record, I've played almost the same number of matches as all of them, around 55 to 60. So, I mean, experience-wise, there are many players who have tremendous experience because nowadays they play in the IPL as well.”

“So, yeah, they are special talents, and the best you can get out of them benefits the team as well. So, every time I step onto the field, I see to it that I can make sure that they are comfortable and relaxed because that's when you can get the best out of them.”