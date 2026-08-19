Updated WTC Points Table After India's 165-Run Win Over Sri Lanka

India strengthened its chances of qualifying for World Test Championship (WTC) final with a commanding 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle on Wednesday. Chasing 372 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206 on the final day at the Galle International Stadium.

Manav Suthar was the standout performer for India, registering a six-wicket haul in the second innings. It was his second five-wicket haul in as many matches. Suthar finished with figures of 6/55 in the innings and an impressive match haul of 10/131.

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Despite the convincing victory, India remained fifth in the WTC standings. However, their points percentage (PCT) improved from 48.15 to 53.33. Sri Lanka continued to occupy sixth place, although their PCT fell to 33.33.

ICC World Test Championship Standings

1. Australia — Played: 9 | Won: 7 | Lost: 2 | Draw: 0 | Points: 84 | PCT: 77.78%

2. South Africa — Played: 4 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 0 | Points: 36 | PCT: 75.00%

3. New Zealand — Played: 6 | Won: 4 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | Points: 52 | PCT: 72.22%

4. Bangladesh — Played: 5 | Won: 3 | Lost: 1 | Draw: 1 | Points: 40 | PCT: 66.67%

5. India — Played: 10 | Won: 5 | Lost: 4 | Draw: 1 | Points: 64 | PCT: 53.33%

6. Sri Lanka — Played: 5 | Won: 1 | Lost: 3 | Draw: 1 | Points: 20 | PCT: 33.33%

7. England — Played: 13 | Won: 4 | Lost: 8 | Draw: 1 | Points: 38 | PCT: 24.36%

8. Pakistan — Played: 6 | Won: 2 | Lost: 4 | Draw: 0 | Points: 16 | PCT: 22.22%

9. West Indies — Played: 12 | Won: 2 | Other details not provided

India could not climb higher in the table because Bangladesh, who sit fourth, recently defeated Australia in the opening Test of their series in Darwin.

India have eight Tests remaining in the current WTC cycle, including the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, starting on August 23. The team will then travel to New Zealand for a two-match Test series in November.

India's WTC campaign

India's WTC campaign will conclude with a five-Test home series against Australia next year, before the IPL window.

With four defeats already in their 10 Tests, the Shubman Gill-led side now have little room for error. India will need a strong run in their remaining matches to keep their qualification hopes alive.

If India win seven of their remaining eight Tests, they would finish with a PCT of 68.52. On the other hand, six wins and two defeats would leave them with a PCT of 62.96.

These calculations assume India do not lose any additional points through penalties. With Bangladesh's win over Australia further complicating the qualification race, India face a near must-win situation in their remaining WTC fixtures.