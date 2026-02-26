The wedding festivities begin on March 3, 2026, with the main wedding ceremony scheduled for March 5, 2026.
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List Revealed
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List: The Tendulkar household is buzzing with celebration as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, prepares to tie knot with his longtime friend and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. After a private engagement in August 2025, the couple is set to marry in early March 2026.
Key Details: Date and Timeline
The wedding festivities are a multi-day affair, blending tradition with high-profile celebrations:
Festivities Begin: March 3, 2026.
Wedding Date: March 5, 2026.
Pre-wedding Rituals: A grand puja was recently held in Jamnagar (hosted in association with the Ambani family) at the same venue where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their vows.
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Venue
Tendulkar family has maintained strict privacy, the primary events are scheduled across two iconic locations:
Jamnagar: Early celebrations and blessings took place at the Reliance Group estate.
Mumbai: The main wedding ceremony on March 5 is expected to be held in South Mumbai, likely at a high-security private residence or a luxury hotel like the InterContinental (owned by the bride's family group).
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Guest List
Sachin Tendulkar has personally extended invitations to a "who’s who" of India’s political and sporting landscape:
Political Leaders: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
Cricket Legends: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and many more. Also, teammates from Lucknow Super Giants (Arjun's new team) and his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.
Industrialists: The Ambani family (Mukesh and Nita Ambani) and prominent business figures from Ghai family circles.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya is more than just a high-profile "to-be-bahu"; she is a successful professional in her own right: Daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, and granddaughter of Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group, which owns Baskin-Robbins India).
Education: A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE).
Profession: A qualified veterinary technician and founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness center in Mumbai.
Connection: She has been a close friend of Sara Tendulkar for years, which is how she and Arjun originally met.
