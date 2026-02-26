Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List Revealed

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List: The Tendulkar household is buzzing with celebration as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, prepares to tie knot with his longtime friend and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. After a private engagement in August 2025, the couple is set to marry in early March 2026.

Key Details: Date and Timeline

The wedding festivities are a multi-day affair, blending tradition with high-profile celebrations:

Festivities Begin: March 3, 2026.

Wedding Date: March 5, 2026.

Pre-wedding Rituals: A grand puja was recently held in Jamnagar (hosted in association with the Ambani family) at the same venue where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their vows.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Venue

Tendulkar family has maintained strict privacy, the primary events are scheduled across two iconic locations:

Jamnagar: Early celebrations and blessings took place at the Reliance Group estate.

Mumbai: The main wedding ceremony on March 5 is expected to be held in South Mumbai, likely at a high-security private residence or a luxury hotel like the InterContinental (owned by the bride's family group).

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Guest List

Sachin Tendulkar has personally extended invitations to a "who’s who" of India’s political and sporting landscape:

Political Leaders: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Cricket Legends: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and many more. Also, teammates from Lucknow Super Giants (Arjun's new team) and his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Industrialists: The Ambani family (Mukesh and Nita Ambani) and prominent business figures from Ghai family circles.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is more than just a high-profile "to-be-bahu"; she is a successful professional in her own right: Daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, and granddaughter of Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group, which owns Baskin-Robbins India).

Education: A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE).

Profession: A qualified veterinary technician and founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness center in Mumbai.

Connection: She has been a close friend of Sara Tendulkar for years, which is how she and Arjun originally met.