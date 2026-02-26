Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List Revealed

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Date, Venue, Guest List Revealed

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding: Check full details on Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's 2026 wedding: dates, Mumbai and Jamnagar venues and star-studded guest list.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 11:31 AM (IST)

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Date, Venue, Guest List: The Tendulkar household is buzzing with celebration as Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, prepares to tie knot with his longtime friend and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok. After a private engagement in August 2025, the couple is set to marry in early March 2026.

Key Details: Date and Timeline

The wedding festivities are a multi-day affair, blending tradition with high-profile celebrations:

Festivities Begin: March 3, 2026.

Wedding Date: March 5, 2026.

Pre-wedding Rituals: A grand puja was recently held in Jamnagar (hosted in association with the Ambani family) at the same venue where Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took their vows.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Venue

Tendulkar family has maintained strict privacy, the primary events are scheduled across two iconic locations:

Jamnagar: Early celebrations and blessings took place at the Reliance Group estate.

Mumbai: The main wedding ceremony on March 5 is expected to be held in South Mumbai, likely at a high-security private residence or a luxury hotel like the InterContinental (owned by the bride's family group).

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Guest List

Sachin Tendulkar has personally extended invitations to a "who’s who" of India’s political and sporting landscape:

Political Leaders: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Cricket Legends: MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and many more. Also, teammates from Lucknow Super Giants (Arjun's new team) and his former franchise, Mumbai Indians.

Industrialists: The Ambani family (Mukesh and Nita Ambani) and prominent business figures from Ghai family circles.

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya is more than just a high-profile "to-be-bahu"; she is a successful professional in her own right: Daughter of Sunny and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, and granddaughter of Ravi Ghai (Chairman of Graviss Group, which owns Baskin-Robbins India).

Education: A graduate of the London School of Economics (LSE).

Profession: A qualified veterinary technician and founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness center in Mumbai.

Connection: She has been a close friend of Sara Tendulkar for years, which is how she and Arjun originally met.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding?

The wedding festivities begin on March 3, 2026, with the main wedding ceremony scheduled for March 5, 2026.

Where will the wedding ceremonies take place?

Early celebrations occurred in Jamnagar at the Reliance Group estate. The main ceremony on March 5 is expected to be in South Mumbai at a high-security private residence or a luxury hotel.

Who are some of the expected guests at the wedding?

The guest list includes political leaders like the President and Prime Minister, cricket legends such as MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, and industrialists like the Ambani family.

What is Saaniya Chandhok's professional background?

Saaniya Chandhok is a qualified veterinary technician and the founder of Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa and wellness center in Mumbai.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 11:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Wedding Saaniya Chandhok
