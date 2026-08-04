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English NewsSportsCricketMS Dhoni Owns Over 70 Bikes! His Costliest Motorcycle Will Leave You Stunned

MS Dhoni Owns Over 70 Bikes! His Costliest Motorcycle Will Leave You Stunned

One of his most cherished possessions is the Yamaha RD350, the first motorcycle he ever bought, which remains part of his collection.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 11:22 AM (IST)

Although MS Dhoni retired from international cricket several years ago, the former India captain continues to capture the spotlight. While he now only features in the IPL, his appearances still generate massive excitement among fans. Away from cricket, Dhoni is equally famous for another lifelong passion - his extraordinary collection of motorcycles.

Over the years, Dhoni has assembled an impressive garage featuring everything from classic vintage machines to high-end superbikes. His collection includes models such as the Kawasaki Ninja, Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Ducati 1098, and TVS Apache RR 310.

One of his most cherished possessions is the Yamaha RD350, the first motorcycle he ever bought, which remains part of his collection. He also owns the iconic Rajdoot, a motorcycle that once enjoyed cult status in India. Recently, Dhoni was seen riding a sports bike on a racing circuit, delighting fans.

How many bikes does Dhoni own?

Speaking at an event, Dhoni revealed that his garage houses more than 100 motorcycles. However, he added that only 30 to 35 of them are currently in running condition. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the former skipper spent considerable time maintaining and riding his prized machines.

MS Dhoni is often spotted taking his bikes out for rides, with videos of his outings regularly going viral on social media. In the past, his wife Sakshi Dhoni also shared photos offering fans a glimpse of the enormous collection of motorcycles and cars at their Ranchi home.

Which is Dhoni's most expensive motorcycle?

Among all the motorcycles in Dhoni's collection, the Confederate X132 Hellcat is believed to be the costliest. The premium superbike is estimated to be worth ₹47 lakh to ₹52 lakh in India.

Other expensive machines in his garage include the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, which carried a price tag of around ₹22 lakh before being discontinued in India, and the Ducati 1098, valued at over ₹12 lakh. His enviable collection also features the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, TVS Apache RR 310, Yamaha RD350, and the classic Rajdoot, reflecting his love for both modern performance bikes and vintage motorcycles.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Bike Collection
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