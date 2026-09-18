Ajit Agarkar Ready To Step Down As BCCI Chief Selector: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ajit Agarkar reportedly plans to step down as chief selector.

His contract expires October 4; BCCI authorized decisions.

Parthiv Patel among leading candidates to replace Agarkar.

Ajit Agarkar Ready To Step Down: BCCI’s search for a new chairman of the senior men’s selection committee appears to be gathering pace, with Ajit Agarkar reportedly preparing to leave the post when his current term expires. According to NDTV sources, Agarkar has communicated his intention to step down at the end of his tenure, bringing his time as chief selector closer to an end. His contract is said to expire on October 4, and his future had been the subject of growing speculation in recent days.

The BCCI has authorised its office-bearers to take a decision concerning the men’s selection committees, although the board has not officially announced Agarkar’s departure or confirmed his successor.

BCCI Discussions Over Agarkar’s Future

The latest development follows discussions between Agarkar and the BCCI over his tenure.

NDTV reports that the former India pacer has indicated that he intends to leave once his existing term concludes, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.

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The BCCI’s position became clearer following its Annual General Meeting on Friday. Office-bearers were given the authority to take decisions regarding the selection committees, leaving the door open for either an extension for Agarkar or a change at the top.

Agarkar has been chairman of the senior selection committee since July 2023.

Parthiv Patel Among Names In Focus

Should Agarkar’s exit go ahead, former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel is being suggested by many reports to be among the leading names being considered for the position.

Patel currently works with Gujarat Titans as an assistant coach and has also been involved in commentary.

For now, the BCCI has stopped short of making a definitive announcement officially. The board’s latest authorisation, however, means the decision over the senior selection committee is now firmly with its office-bearers.

With Agarkar reportedly intending to step down and potential successors already being discussed, Indian cricket could soon see a change at the top of its senior selection panel.