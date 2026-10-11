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English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo Faces Suspension After Portugal Walkout Drama

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Suspension After Portugal Walkout Drama

The FPF's disciplinary proceedings will determine the final punishment for Ronaldo, while the forward has maintained his availability for future international duty once any sanction has been served.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Oct 2026 07:23 AM (IST)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been provisionally suspended after the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) initiated disciplinary proceedings against the 41-year-old forward over his decision to leave the national team camp. The federation announced the development on Saturday, describing the case as urgent and confirming that the suspension will remain in place until a final decision on the punishment is made.

Ronaldo had apologised to supporters earlier in the week while expressing his frustration with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star also acknowledged that the federation could punish him for his actions and said he would accept the consequences.

Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Leave Portugal's Camp?

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure followed two incidents involving his role in Portugal's matches. He was asked to warm up as a substitute against Norway on September 27 but was not brought onto the field. He later learned that he would not be included in the starting XI for the match against Denmark on October 1.

The decisions reportedly led to frustration for Ronaldo, who subsequently left the national team's camp. The FPF has now begun disciplinary proceedings to determine the consequences of his actions.

Ronaldo remains Portugal's all-time leading goalscorer and record appearance-maker, making the development a significant talking point for the national team.

Ronaldo Accepts Possible Punishment

In a statement on Tuesday, Ronaldo criticised coach Jorge Jesus, accusing him of going back on his word regarding the forward's playing time in Nations League matches. However, he made it clear that he had no intention of retiring from international football.

"I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," Ronaldo said.

He also accepted that his actions should be "punished" by the federation, indicating his willingness to face the outcome of the disciplinary process.

Portugal had enjoyed a strong Nations League campaign, winning all four of their matches and securing qualification for the quarter-finals with two games remaining.

Ronaldo Returns To Action With Al-Nassr

Despite the controversy surrounding his Portugal departure, Ronaldo returned to club football on Friday. Representing Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, the forward found the net in a 3-0 victory over Diriyah in a Saudi Pro League match.

The FPF's disciplinary proceedings will determine the final punishment for Ronaldo, while the forward has maintained his availability for future international duty once any sanction has been served.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Oct 2026 07:23 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
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