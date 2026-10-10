From 124/6 To 390! Matt Renshaw’s Epic 190 Rescues Australia In South Africa Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Matt Renshaw's 190 helped Australia recover to 390.

Renshaw built crucial partnerships despite Australia's early collapse.

South Africa ended day two at 27/1.

SA vs AUS Test: Australia found an unlikely hero in Matt Renshaw after a shaky start threatened to derail their first innings in the opening Test against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban. The visitors were reduced to 84 for four and later slipped to 124/6, but Renshaw’s marathon knock transformed their position, helping Australia post 390. South Africa reached 27 for one by stumps on Day 2, with Ryan Rickelton dismissed for a duck.

Poor light brought an early end to the hosts’ reply, leaving Aiden Markram unbeaten on 15 and David Bedingham on 12.

Renshaw Leads Australia’s Fightback

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Australia lost two wickets for just 24 runs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne attempted to steady the innings with a 60-run stand for the third wicket. Smith contributed 25 before Labuschagne departed for 37, leaving Australia under pressure.

Renshaw, batting at No. 5, then took responsibility as wickets continued to fall. Alex Carey made 14 and Beau Webster managed only four, leaving the visitors at 124 for six.

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Captain Pat Cummins provided valuable support, combining with Renshaw for an 86-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Cummins scored 43, including six fours, before his dismissal brought another challenge.

Renshaw continued to frustrate the South African attack, putting on 134 runs with Nathan Lyon for the ninth wicket in a record partnership.

Lyon contributed 27, while Josh Hazlewood remained unbeaten on five as he helped Renshaw add another 26 for the final wicket. Renshaw’s 190 came from 397 deliveries, featuring 21 fours and one six.

South Africa Lose Rickelton Before Stumps

Wiaan Mulder led South Africa’s bowling effort with four wickets, while Marco Jansen claimed three. Anrich Nortje picked up two and Simon Harmer took one.

South Africa’s response began with an early setback when Rickelton fell for zero off the ninth ball of the innings.

With Markram and Bedingham at the crease, the hosts reached 27 for one before deteriorating light halted proceedings after 8.4 overs.

Australia’s substantial first-innings total leaves South Africa with work to do when play resumes.