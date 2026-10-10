‘The Country Wants To Know’: Kejriwal Questions PM Modi Over Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal questioned PM Modi about four individuals' whereabouts.

CJP alleged police abducted leaders, unreachable for ten hours.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also named; claims remained unverified.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the whereabouts of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, after the party alleged that the Delhi Police had detained its members and that their whereabouts remained unknown.

Reposting a CJP statement on the social media platform X, Kejriwal asked the Prime Minister where the four individuals were being kept and sought answers over the alleged police action.

प्रधान मंत्री जी, अभिजीत दीपके, आशुतोष रांका, ध्रुव राठी और सौरब दास कहाँ हैं? आपने पुलिस के ज़रिए उन्हें कहाँ रखा है? देश जानना चाहता है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2026

“Prime Minister Ji,

Where are Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka, Dhruv Rathee, and Saurabh Das? Where have you kept them through the police?

The country wants to know.”

CJP Claims Leaders Have Been Unreachable For 10 Hours

In its post, CJP alleged that Delhi Police had “abducted” Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, claiming that 10 hours had passed without any information about their whereabouts or contact with them.

The party described the situation as an “Emergency” and questioned where the police were holding the individuals.

“🚨 THIS IS AN EMERGENCY 🚨

IT HAS BEEN 10 HOURS SINCE DELHI POLICE ABDUCTED ABHIJEET DIPKE ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS.

WE STILL DON’T KKOW WHERE THEY ARE, WE HAVE NO CONTACT WITH THEM.

WHERE IS DELHI POLICE HOLDING THEM? HOW CAN IT BE ACCEPTABLE TO ABDUCT SOMEONE LIKE THIS?”

CJP's post did not provide further details about their alleged detention or establish their current whereabouts.

Dhruv Rathee Also Named In Kejriwal’s Post

Kejriwal also included YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in his question to the Prime Minister. His post came amid concerns raised by CJP over the alleged detention of its leaders and the lack of information about their whereabouts.

The allegations have prompted questions about the circumstances surrounding the reported detentions. The claims made in the social media posts could not be independently established from the information available.