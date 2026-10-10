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English NewsNewsIndia‘The Country Wants To Know’: Kejriwal Questions PM Modi Over Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders

‘The Country Wants To Know’: Kejriwal Questions PM Modi Over Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders

Reposting a CJP statement on the social media platform X, Kejriwal asked the Prime Minister where the four individuals were being kept and sought answers over the alleged police action.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kejriwal questioned PM Modi about four individuals' whereabouts.
  • CJP alleged police abducted leaders, unreachable for ten hours.
  • YouTuber Dhruv Rathee also named; claims remained unverified.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the whereabouts of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, after the party alleged that the Delhi Police had detained its members and that their whereabouts remained unknown.

Reposting a CJP statement on the social media platform X, Kejriwal asked the Prime Minister where the four individuals were being kept and sought answers over the alleged police action.

“Prime Minister Ji,

Where are Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka, Dhruv Rathee, and Saurabh Das? Where have you kept them through the police?

The country wants to know.”

CJP Claims Leaders Have Been Unreachable For 10 Hours

In its post, CJP alleged that Delhi Police had “abducted” Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, claiming that 10 hours had passed without any information about their whereabouts or contact with them.

The party described the situation as an “Emergency” and questioned where the police were holding the individuals.

“🚨 THIS IS AN EMERGENCY 🚨

IT HAS BEEN 10 HOURS SINCE DELHI POLICE ABDUCTED ABHIJEET DIPKE ASHUTOSH RANKA AND SAURAV DAS.

WE STILL DON’T KKOW WHERE THEY ARE, WE HAVE NO CONTACT WITH THEM.

WHERE IS DELHI POLICE HOLDING THEM? HOW CAN IT BE ACCEPTABLE TO ABDUCT SOMEONE LIKE THIS?”

CJP's post did not provide further details about their alleged detention or establish their current whereabouts.

Dhruv Rathee Also Named In Kejriwal’s Post

Kejriwal also included YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in his question to the Prime Minister. His post came amid concerns raised by CJP over the alleged detention of its leaders and the lack of information about their whereabouts.

The allegations have prompted questions about the circumstances surrounding the reported detentions. The claims made in the social media posts could not be independently established from the information available.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding alleged detentions?

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned PM Modi. He sought answers about the alleged detention of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

Which individuals' whereabouts were questioned by Arvind Kejriwal?

Kejriwal questioned the whereabouts of CJP leaders Abhijeet Deepke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das, and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. He asked where they were being kept by the police.

What did the CJP allege about its members?

The CJP alleged that Delhi Police

Have the allegations of detention been independently confirmed?

No, the claims made in the social media posts could not be independently established. The article states that information available did not confirm the alleged detentions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP The Country Wants To Know Arvind Kejriwal Questions PM Modi Whereabouts Of CJP Leaders CJP Leaders
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