Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four journalist bodies condemned detention, harassment of reporters.

Police detained reporters covering protests, ignoring valid press IDs.

Organisations questioned PIB accreditation rule, criticised security measures.

They demanded immediate release, equipment return, and police inquiry.

Four journalists' organisations, including the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), on Saturday condemned the detention and alleged harassment of journalists covering protests in the national capital demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a joint statement, the organisations alleged that several reporters were detained despite displaying their press identity cards, while the phones and equipment of some journalists were seized by the police.

The statement was issued jointly by the PCI, IWPC, Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) and the Delhi unit of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

Journalists Detained While Covering Police Action

The organisations said Delhi Police detained hundreds of protesters demanding Kumar's resignation on Saturday. Journalists covering the police action were also allegedly bundled into buses and taken to detention centres, including Chhatrasal Stadium and Chanakyapuri police station.

Reporters from The Quint, The Wire, Scroll, Reporter TV, Navbharat Times and Newslaundry were among those detained. Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta was also detained, according to the statement.

“The reporters said they were detained while filming detentions, despite prominently displaying their press cards,” the statement said.

The organisations alleged that police personnel dismissed the journalists' claims that they were members of the press. Some officers reportedly told them, “Everybody claims to be a journalist these days.”

They also said they had received complaints that official reporting phones belonging to detained journalists were snatched and seized.

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Press Bodies Question PIB Accreditation Requirement

Describing the detentions as a “blatant attack on the freedom of press”, the four organisations questioned Delhi Police's earlier position that only journalists accredited by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) would be permitted to cover the protests.

“Press freedom in India cannot be conditional on PIB accreditation. A large section of digital and independent media does not have PIB cards, yet they are recognised press under the law,” the statement said.

The organisations said they had raised the issue in a joint memorandum submitted to the Delhi Police commissioner earlier this week. However, they alleged that the police had disregarded their suggestions.

Demand Release Of Journalists, Return Of Equipment

The four bodies demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all detained journalists, the return of their seized phones and equipment, and a public apology from Delhi Police.

They also called for an inquiry into the conduct of senior police officers who allegedly ordered the detention of journalists despite being shown their press identity cards.

Additionally, the organisations sought an explicit assurance that journalists would not be prevented from covering protests.

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Organisations Criticise Security Arrangements In Delhi

The statement also criticised the extensive security arrangements in the national capital, alleging that 22,000 police and paramilitary personnel had been deployed, metro stations closed and internet services shut down to prevent protests.

“Preventing journalists from doing their job, detaining them without reason, and creating a fortress-like situation in the capital with 22,000 police and paramilitary, closed metro stations and unprecedented internet shutdowns, to stop peaceful questioning of institutions is reminiscent of a fascist state, the organisations said.

Expressing solidarity with the detained journalists, the four organisations maintained that reporters must be allowed to carry out their professional duties without intimidation or interference.

(With PTI inputs)