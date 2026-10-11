IPL 2027 Auction: 10 Star Batters Who Could Be Released, List Will Shock You

Preparations for the 20th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have begun, with franchises expected to assess their squads ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. The auction is expected to take place in India in November or December, although the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not announced the exact dates yet.

Before the auction, all 10 franchises will have to finalise their lists of retained and released players. Several prominent batters could be in the spotlight as teams look to strengthen their squads and make changes to their combinations. Here are 10 players who could potentially be released ahead of IPL 2027.

1. Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia could be among the players Gujarat Titans consider releasing ahead of the next season. The all-rounder shot to fame during his stint with Rajasthan Royals, particularly after smashing five sixes in an over against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. However, his contributions with the bat for Gujarat have not consistently matched expectations in recent seasons. The franchise could reassess his place in the squad before the auction.

2. Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is another prominent name to watch. Widely recognised for his attacking strokeplay in T20 cricket, he could face questions about his place in Mumbai's plans if the franchise decides to make significant changes to its squad. However, any decision on his future will depend on the team's strategy and retention plans.

3. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw could also face an uncertain future with Delhi Capitals. The right-handed batter has struggled to establish a consistent place in the playing XI, and limited opportunities in the previous season could influence the franchise's decision. Delhi may consider its alternatives before finalising its retention list.

4. Jacob Bethell

Royal Challengers Bengaluru could look to make selective changes to their squad despite their status as defending champions. England's Jacob Bethell is one player who could be considered for release. The young batter has yet to make a sustained impact for RCB, and the franchise could explore other options as it prepares for IPL 2027.

5. Sarfaraz Khan

Chennai Super Kings batter Sarfaraz Khan could be another player whose future comes under scrutiny. Despite getting opportunities, he has not consistently converted them into substantial contributions. CSK may therefore consider releasing him to create room for alternative options ahead of the auction.

6. Aiden Markram

South African batter Aiden Markram, who represents Lucknow Super Giants, could also feature in discussions about potential releases. Known for his experience across formats, Markram offers versatility, but LSG may evaluate his contribution and role within the squad before deciding whether to retain him.

7. Ajinkya Rahane

Kolkata Knight Riders could consider parting ways with Ajinkya Rahane ahead of the upcoming auction. The experienced batter's returns and leadership during his time with KKR could be factors in the franchise's assessment. With teams regularly reviewing their combinations before a new season, Rahane's future could become a talking point.

8. Shimron Hetmyer

West Indies power-hitter Shimron Hetmyer could be another potential release from Rajasthan Royals. The left-handed batter has been valued for his finishing ability, but the franchise may reassess his place if it believes it needs a different combination in the lower middle order.

9. Sherfane Rutherford

Sherfane Rutherford, who joined Mumbai Indians through a trade, could also be considered for release. Mumbai would have expected the West Indies batter to provide power-hitting options, but if his contributions have not met the franchise's expectations, the team could explore alternatives before IPL 2027.

10. Abdul Samad

Lucknow Super Giants' Abdul Samad completes the list of potential releases. The hard-hitting batter received opportunities during IPL 2026 but struggled to deliver consistently. LSG could now review his role and consider other players who may offer greater value to the team's batting line-up.

It is important to note that these are potential release scenarios, not confirmed decisions. The final lists will depend on each franchise's assessment, retention strategy and official announcements ahead of IPL 2027 auction.