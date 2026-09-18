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English NewsSportsIPLWATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Epic One-Word Response To IPL Transfer Buzz

WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Epic One-Word Response To IPL Transfer Buzz

Rohit Sharma’s latest promotional video has sparked fresh buzz around his IPL future due to a playful exchange with Abhishek Nayar.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Sep 2026 08:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rohit Sharma ended IPL transfer speculation.
  • KKR coach Abhishek Nayar playfully teased him about switching teams.
  • Rohit responded by saying "Forever" to Mumbai chants.

Rohit Sharma has seemingly put an end to the latest speculation surrounding his future in the Indian Premier League, with a one-word response going viral on social media. The former Mumbai Indians captain featured in another promotional video for his show, Family Full House, where a playful exchange about his IPL allegiance quickly grabbed attention. During the interaction, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar attempted to stir up the long-running chatter about Rohit potentially switching IPL franchises.

The conversation began with a reference to Chennai Super Kings before teasing him with a joke related to KKR.

Abhishek Nayar Teases Rohit Over IPL Switch

The exchange took a playful turn when Nayar pointed towards Rohit’s yellow outfit and began chanting "CSK".

Rohit immediately pushed back against the idea that the colour of his clothing had anything to do with his IPL future.

The discussion then shifted to whether Rohit could potentially be seen in the colours of another franchise. With Nayar himself part of the KKR setup, the next suggestion appeared to carry a clear hint towards the Kolkata-based side.

Read More: Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

Abhishek Nayar said, "Gold aur purple aapko zyada suit karta hai (gold and purple suits you more)"

The audience then started chanting "Mumbai," and Rohit responded with a brief but emphatic message.

Rohit Sharma Says ‘Forever!’

Rohit Sharma ended the exchange with a single word that immediately caught the attention of fans, "Forever."

The response was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans interpreting it as a strong indication of his continued connection with Mumbai Indians.

The 'Hitman' has been one of the defining figures in MI's IPL history. He joined the franchise in 2011 and went on to lead the side to multiple IPL titles during his captaincy.

Although Hardik Pandya took over as captain ahead of the 2024 season, Rohit has remained an important part of the Mumbai Indians setup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Rohit Sharma's response to speculation about his IPL future?

Rohit Sharma responded to speculation about switching IPL franchises with the single word,

Who attempted to tease Rohit Sharma about switching IPL franchises?

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar playfully teased Rohit Sharma. He first joked about Chennai Super Kings and then hinted at KKR.

How did the conversation about Rohit's IPL allegiance begin?

The conversation began when Abhishek Nayar pointed towards Rohit’s yellow outfit and chanted

When did Rohit Sharma join the Mumbai Indians?

Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai Indians franchise in 2011. He went on to lead the side to multiple IPL titles during his captaincy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Sep 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohit Sharma CSK KKR MI IPL
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