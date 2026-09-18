WATCH: Rohit Sharma’s Epic One-Word Response To IPL Transfer Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma ended IPL transfer speculation.

KKR coach Abhishek Nayar playfully teased him about switching teams.

Rohit responded by saying "Forever" to Mumbai chants.

Rohit Sharma has seemingly put an end to the latest speculation surrounding his future in the Indian Premier League, with a one-word response going viral on social media. The former Mumbai Indians captain featured in another promotional video for his show, Family Full House, where a playful exchange about his IPL allegiance quickly grabbed attention. During the interaction, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Abhishek Nayar attempted to stir up the long-running chatter about Rohit potentially switching IPL franchises.

The conversation began with a reference to Chennai Super Kings before teasing him with a joke related to KKR.

"Gold or purple apko zyada suit karta hai"



Nayar saab we know what you want to say here😭 pic.twitter.com/JM1NmkEC1d — Shikha (@Shikha_003) September 18, 2026

Abhishek Nayar Teases Rohit Over IPL Switch

The exchange took a playful turn when Nayar pointed towards Rohit’s yellow outfit and began chanting "CSK".

Rohit immediately pushed back against the idea that the colour of his clothing had anything to do with his IPL future.

The discussion then shifted to whether Rohit could potentially be seen in the colours of another franchise. With Nayar himself part of the KKR setup, the next suggestion appeared to carry a clear hint towards the Kolkata-based side.

Read More: Neeraj Chopra’s Heartfelt Note On Missing Asian Games: 'Not In The Best Place Right Now'

Abhishek Nayar said, "Gold aur purple aapko zyada suit karta hai (gold and purple suits you more)"

The audience then started chanting "Mumbai," and Rohit responded with a brief but emphatic message.

Rohit Sharma Says ‘Forever!’

Rohit Sharma ended the exchange with a single word that immediately caught the attention of fans, "Forever."

The response was enough to send social media into a frenzy, with fans interpreting it as a strong indication of his continued connection with Mumbai Indians.

The 'Hitman' has been one of the defining figures in MI's IPL history. He joined the franchise in 2011 and went on to lead the side to multiple IPL titles during his captaincy.

Although Hardik Pandya took over as captain ahead of the 2024 season, Rohit has remained an important part of the Mumbai Indians setup.