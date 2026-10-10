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English NewsSportsCricketYoungest T20I Centurion: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break The Record?

Youngest T20I Centurion: Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Break The Record?

South Africa’s Luan-Dre Pretorius holds the record for the youngest T20I century-maker after his 2026 hundred against Namibia.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 07:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Luan-Dre Pretorius youngest T20I centurion, century achieved in 2026.
  • Pretorius recently scored 94 and 101 in consecutive T20Is.
  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi youngest T20I half-centurion at fifteen years.

Scoring a century in T20 international cricket is a special achievement, but doing so at an exceptionally young age makes the feat even more remarkable. South Africa’s Luan-Dre Pretorius currently holds that distinction, having etched his name into the record books with a hundred against Namibia in 2026. Pretorius has emerged as a promising young batter on the international stage, with his performances highlighting his ability to deliver against different opponents.

His recent run of form included scores of 94 and 101 in consecutive matches against Zimbabwe and Namibia, further drawing attention to his progress.

Luan-Dre Pretorius Is The Youngest T20I Centurion

Pretorius claimed the record after scoring a century against Namibia in 2026, becoming the youngest player to reach three figures in men’s T20I cricket.

His achievement placed him at the top of a list that reflects how early some players have managed to make their mark in the shortest international format.

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The record has also become an interesting benchmark as a new generation of teenage cricketers begins to make an impact in international cricket.

Pretorius' back-to-back scores of 94 and 101 against Zimbabwe and Namibia have added to the excitement around his potential.

While the century established his place in T20I history, those performances have also demonstrated his ability to produce substantial innings in quick succession.

Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Challenge The Benchmark?

Among the young players attracting attention is India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has already created history of his own.

In July 2026, he became the youngest player to score a half-century in men’s T20I cricket, reaching the milestone against Zimbabwe in just 18 balls at the age of 15 years and 118 days.

A T20I century would give Sooryavanshi an opportunity to challenge Pretorius’ record, although he would first need to secure a place in India’s playing XI.

The team management is gradually guiding his development, while bowling coach Morne Morkel has expressed his commitment to helping the youngster progress.

For now, Pretorius remains the record-holder. Whether another teenage batter can surpass his achievement will depend on opportunity, selection and performance at the international level.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the youngest T20I century?

Luan-Dre Pretorius of South Africa holds this record. He scored a century against Namibia in 2026, becoming the youngest player to reach three figures in men's T20I cricket.

What other notable scores has Luan-Dre Pretorius achieved recently?

Pretorius recently recorded consecutive scores of 94 and 101. These performances were against Zimbabwe and Namibia, demonstrating his ability to produce substantial innings.

Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and what record does he hold?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is an Indian player who became the youngest to score a T20I half-century. He achieved this milestone against Zimbabwe in July 2026 at 15 years and 118 days old.

Could Vaibhav Sooryavanshi challenge Luan-Dre Pretorius's century record?

Yes, a T20I century could give Sooryavanshi an opportunity to challenge Pretorius's record. However, he would first need to secure a place in India's playing XI.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 Records IPL Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Luan-dre Pretorius
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