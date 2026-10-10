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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Fight Breaks Out Among Fans During India vs West Indies T20I In Ranchi

WATCH: Fight Breaks Out Among Fans During India vs West Indies T20I In Ranchi

A fight among spectators during India vs West Indies 2nd T20I in Ranchi drew security intervention, while the high-scoring match ended with the series level at 1-1.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranchi T20I saw crowd altercation, prompting security intervention.
  • India scored 249/5; Sanju Samson hit quickfire 82.
  • West Indies chased down 249, leveling series 1-1.

IND vs WI T20I Fans Fight: A disturbance in the crowd became an unexpected talking point during the second India vs West Indies T20I in Ranchi, where a reported altercation between spectators prompted security intervention. Footage circulating from the stands showed a security personnel attempting to separate those involved and prevent the situation from escalating further. The incident occurred at the JSCA Stadium during a match that had already drawn attention for its high-scoring action on the field. 

 
 
 
 
 
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Security Personnel Steps In As Tensions Rise

The video showed a security personnel moving towards the commotion in an effort to bring the situation under control.

The precise circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear.

Read More: 'Pink & Yellow...': Ravindra Jadeja Takes Cheeky Dig At CSK & RR

There is also no confirmed+ information available yet about possible injuries or whether authorities took any further action after the incident.

Without an official account of what happened, the reason behind the altercation remains unverified.

India And West Indies Produce High-Scoring Contest

Away from the incident in the stands, the second T20I between India and the West Indies delivered a thrilling batting contest at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

India put up an imposing 249/5 after a blistering innings from Sanju Samson, who smashed 82 off just 41 deliveries.

The wicketkeeper-batsman attacked the opposition bowlers from the outset, reaching his half-century in only 21 balls to match Virat Kohli’s record for the fastest fifty by an Indian against the West Indies in T20 internationals.

Despite setting a daunting target, India struggled to contain the visitors during the chase.

West Indies captain Shai Hope produced a superb unbeaten 102, anchoring the innings while keeping the required run rate within reach.

Sherfane Rutherford provided equally destructive support with 84 runs, ensuring the visitors maintained their momentum. Their commanding partnership helped West Indies complete the chase and level the five-match series 1-1, overturning India’s impressive total.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the India vs West Indies T20I in Ranchi?

A disturbance occurred in the crowd during the second T20I in Ranchi, where a reported altercation between spectators prompted security intervention. Footage showed security personnel separating those involved.

Where did the fan altercation take place?

The incident occurred at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi during the second T20I match between India and West Indies. Security personnel intervened to prevent the situation from escalating.

Are there details about the cause or outcome of the fan fight?

The precise circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear. There is no confirmed information about possible injuries or further action taken by authorities after the incident.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Oct 2026 05:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs West Indies Shai Hope Shreyas Iyer IND Vs WI T20Is
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