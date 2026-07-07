Abhishek Sharma Knocks On High Court's Door; Here's Why

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights and the removal of allegedly defamatory AI-generated content circulating online. In his petition, he claimed that content using his identity had been created and shared without his consent.

However, the High Court did not grant any interim relief and postponed the hearing. Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the material submitted by Abhishek did not adequately support his claims, noting that the screenshots attached to the affidavit did not correspond with the URLs cited in the petition.

The court also observed that in the digital era, the distinction between defamation and personality rights is often a delicate one. It directed Abhishek to file a fresh affidavit with properly arranged, chronological screenshots that clearly relate to the URLs mentioned in the case.

Also Read | Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Fast Bowler Secures Team India Spot

During the hearing, counsel for Meta Platforms, Varun Pathak, informed the court that two of the eight URLs listed in the petition were inaccessible and could not be opened.

Representing the cricketer, Abhishek's lawyer argued that one of the disputed URLs featured AI-generated defamatory content that falsely portrayed his manager as his girlfriend, harming his reputation.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently in England with the Indian team for the ongoing five-match T20I series. India trail the series 0-1 after the opening two matches.

Also Read | Ex-UP Player Becomes Oman Captain, Five Years After Leaving India

Abhishek Sharma in IND vs ENG T20 Series



Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting has been a massive talking point in the ongoing T20I series against England. Operating at the top of the order, the dynamic left-hander has taken absolute charge of the powerplay overs, putting the English bowling unit under immediate pressure with his trademark fearless intent. Tasked with providing India rapid starts, his aggressive strokeplay remains pivotal as the Men in Blue look to dismantle England's home advantage.