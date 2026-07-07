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English NewsSportsCricketAbhishek Sharma Knocks On High Court's Door; Here's Why

Abhishek Sharma Knocks On High Court's Door; Here's Why

Abhishek is currently in England with the Indian team for the ongoing five-match T20I series. India trail the series 0-1 after the opening two matches.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 11:01 PM (IST)

India cricketer Abhishek Sharma has moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights and the removal of allegedly defamatory AI-generated content circulating online. In his petition, he claimed that content using his identity had been created and shared without his consent.

However, the High Court did not grant any interim relief and postponed the hearing. Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the material submitted by Abhishek did not adequately support his claims, noting that the screenshots attached to the affidavit did not correspond with the URLs cited in the petition.

The court also observed that in the digital era, the distinction between defamation and personality rights is often a delicate one. It directed Abhishek to file a fresh affidavit with properly arranged, chronological screenshots that clearly relate to the URLs mentioned in the case.

Also Read | Zero Wickets In IPL 2026, Yet This Fast Bowler Secures Team India Spot

During the hearing, counsel for Meta Platforms, Varun Pathak, informed the court that two of the eight URLs listed in the petition were inaccessible and could not be opened.

Representing the cricketer, Abhishek's lawyer argued that one of the disputed URLs featured AI-generated defamatory content that falsely portrayed his manager as his girlfriend, harming his reputation.

Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently in England with the Indian team for the ongoing five-match T20I series. India trail the series 0-1 after the opening two matches.

Also Read | Ex-UP Player Becomes Oman Captain, Five Years After Leaving India

Abhishek Sharma in IND vs ENG T20 Series

Abhishek Sharma’s explosive batting has been a massive talking point in the ongoing T20I series against England. Operating at the top of the order, the dynamic left-hander has taken absolute charge of the powerplay overs, putting the English bowling unit under immediate pressure with his trademark fearless intent. Tasked with providing India rapid starts, his aggressive strokeplay remains pivotal as the Men in Blue look to dismantle England's home advantage.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did cricketer Abhishek Sharma approach the Delhi High Court?

He sought protection of his personality rights and the removal of allegedly defamatory AI-generated content circulating online without his consent.

What was the Delhi High Court's initial ruling on Abhishek Sharma's petition?

The court did not grant any interim relief and postponed the hearing. It observed that the submitted material did not adequately support his claims.

What specific defamatory content was highlighted in Abhishek Sharma's case?

His lawyer stated that one disputed URL contained AI-generated content falsely portraying his manager as his girlfriend, harming his reputation.

What did the court ask Abhishek Sharma to do next?

The court directed him to file a fresh affidavit with properly arranged, chronological screenshots that clearly correspond to the URLs mentioned in the case.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 11:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi High Court Abhishek Sharma IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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