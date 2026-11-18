Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Bank report cited significant decline in extreme poverty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence with BJP president Nitin Nabin, national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance. The meeting comes a day after the Prime Minister chaired a Council of Ministers meeting, where discussions focused on lifting 500 million people out of poverty and eliminating the Naxal threat.

The discussions covered governance, reforms and the delivery of welfare and development schemes.

Focus On Poverty Reduction, Naxalism

According to sources cited by news agency PTI, the Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday extensively discussed ways to lift 500 million people above the poverty line and eliminate the Naxal threat in the country.

Secretaries from 11 ministries and departments, including Home and Finance, made presentations on the respective subjects.

The meeting also reviewed the government's poverty alleviation programmes and reportedly appreciated their progress. A World Bank report was cited during the discussions, stating that 500 million people had moved out of poverty between 2011 and 2023.

According to the report, this resulted in a 90 per cent decline in extreme poverty, with approximately one in every 38 Indians now living in extreme poverty.

Discussions also covered good governance, reforms and ways to reach women and young people through welfare and development initiatives.

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Previous Meeting Held In September

The previous Council of Ministers meeting was held in September and was called a 'Chintan Shivir'. During that meeting, ministers deliberated on ensuring that government schemes reached all eligible beneficiaries and discussed ways to communicate more effectively with citizens about welfare measures.

The September meeting saw the Council of Ministers divided into eight groups. Prime Minister Modi held separate discussions with each group and also addressed all the groups together.

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