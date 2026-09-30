Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lovlina Borgohain reached the Asian Games boxing final.

She defeated Kazakhstan's Bogdanova after a tough opening round.

Borgohain now seeks gold medal against China's Bao Ziyi.

Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain is now just one victory away from another Asian Games gold medal after producing a gritty comeback against Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the women’s 75kg semifinal. The Indian boxer recovered from a difficult opening round to turn the contest in her favour, eventually securing a victory and booking her place in the gold-medal bout.

Lovlina Overcomes Slow Start To Reach Final

Bogdanova made the stronger beginning and managed to take the opening round, putting Lovlina under early pressure.

The Indian gradually found her rhythm, however, and began connecting with combinations, particularly during the latter stages of the first round.

Although Lovlina appeared to land the cleaner exchanges at different points, the opening round was awarded to Bogdanova by a 3-2 split on the judges’ cards.

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Lovlina then continued to adjust and build momentum as the bout progressed. The second and third rounds remained closely contested, with the judges split over several of the exchanges.

The final scorecards read 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 and 28-29 in Lovlina’s favour, handing the Indian a narrow overall victory.

One Win Away From Asian Games Gold

Lovlina Borgohain’s run in Nagoya has already assured her of another medal, but she now has an opportunity to change its colour.

The Indian had arrived at the Games after winning silver in the women’s 75kg division at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She had also claimed silver at the previous Asian Games, making another final a continuation of her strong run on the major multi-sport stage.

Her semifinal victory also keeps alive the possibility of a major golden finish in a category that has already tested her against elite opposition.

Bao Ziyi will now stand between Lovlina and the top step of the podium on October 2. The Chinese boxer reached the final from the opposite half of the draw, after also making a strong start to her Asian Games campaign.