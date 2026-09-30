India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsIndia Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

India Closes In On Another Asian Games Gold! Lovlina Borgohain Storms Into Final After Stunning Comeback

Lovlina Borgohain fought back to beat Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova and reach the Asian Games 75kg final, putting India one win away from another gold medal.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lovlina Borgohain reached the Asian Games boxing final.
  • She defeated Kazakhstan's Bogdanova after a tough opening round.
  • Borgohain now seeks gold medal against China's Bao Ziyi.

Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina Borgohain is now just one victory away from another Asian Games gold medal after producing a gritty comeback against Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova in the women’s 75kg semifinal. The Indian boxer recovered from a difficult opening round to turn the contest in her favour, eventually securing a victory and booking her place in the gold-medal bout.

Lovlina Overcomes Slow Start To Reach Final

Bogdanova made the stronger beginning and managed to take the opening round, putting Lovlina under early pressure.

The Indian gradually found her rhythm, however, and began connecting with combinations, particularly during the latter stages of the first round.

Although Lovlina appeared to land the cleaner exchanges at different points, the opening round was awarded to Bogdanova by a 3-2 split on the judges’ cards.

Read More: Asian Games: India Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team, Seal LA 2028 Olympic Berth

Lovlina then continued to adjust and build momentum as the bout progressed. The second and third rounds remained closely contested, with the judges split over several of the exchanges.

The final scorecards read 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 28-29 and 28-29 in Lovlina’s favour, handing the Indian a narrow overall victory.

One Win Away From Asian Games Gold

Lovlina Borgohain’s run in Nagoya has already assured her of another medal, but she now has an opportunity to change its colour.

The Indian had arrived at the Games after winning silver in the women’s 75kg division at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

She had also claimed silver at the previous Asian Games, making another final a continuation of her strong run on the major multi-sport stage.

Her semifinal victory also keeps alive the possibility of a major golden finish in a category that has already tested her against elite opposition.

Bao Ziyi will now stand between Lovlina and the top step of the podium on October 2. The Chinese boxer reached the final from the opposite half of the draw, after also making a strong start to her Asian Games campaign.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Lovlina Borgohain's latest achievement at the Asian Games?

Lovlina Borgohain has reached the gold medal bout in the women's 75kg category. She secured her place by winning her semifinal match against Natalya Bogdanova.

Who did Lovlina Borgohain defeat in the Asian Games semifinal?

Lovlina Borgohain defeated Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova in the women's 75kg semifinal. She made a gritty comeback after losing the first round to win 3-2.

Who will Lovlina Borgohain face in the Asian Games gold medal bout?

Lovlina Borgohain will face China's Bao Ziyi in the Asian Games final. She will be competing for the gold medal in the women's 75kg division.

What is Lovlina Borgohain's recent medal history at major games?

Lovlina won silver at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the 75kg division and also claimed silver at the previous Asian Games. She continues her strong performance on the major multi-sport stage.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 30 Sep 2026 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Boxing Asian Games Lovlina Borgohain Asian Games 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals He Nearly Retired From Portugal After FIFA World Cup
Sports
Asian Games: India Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team, Seal LA 2028 Olympic Berth
Asian Games: India Strike Gold In Compound Mixed Team, Seal LA 2028 Olympic Berth
Sports
Mohit Sharma Returns To CSK, But There’s A Major Twist
Mohit Sharma Returns To CSK, But There’s A Major Twist
Sports
Asian Games: India Smash World Record, Win Women’s Compound Team Gold
Asian Games: India Smash World Record, Win Women’s Compound Team Gold
Advertisement

Videos

Political Surprise: SP Names Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani for Rajya Sabha
Political Buzz: Brij Bhushan Praises Akhilesh Yadav, Says UP Is Incomplete Without Him
Flood Fury: Nepal Water Triggers Widespread Flooding in UP and Bihar
UP Politics: SP Names Ram Gopal Yadav and Dhanraj Nathwani for Rajya Sabha
Drug Bust: ₹3,000 Crore Drugs Seized in Arabian Sea
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget