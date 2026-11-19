Budapest, Nov 19 (PTI): Taking a cue from world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, R Vaishali's opponent Abhimanyu Mishra and Richard Rapport forfeited their Fast Classic games at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot after the Norwegian skipped his match for the second consecutive day.

Carlsen had forfeited his fast classic game after taking an unassailable lead in the first leg of the two-day fixture against the Kazakh Grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva on Tuesday.

A day later, not only did Carlsen do the same after once again taking an unassailable lead but Mishra and Rapport also followed suit, leaving Vaishali and Armenian GM Haik Martirosyan waiting in the playing hall.

Competing for places 21st to 24th, Mishra, who had won the opening day fixture 13-7, held an 11-1 unassailable lead heading into the Fast Classic game on day two of the tie.

The 17-year-old chose not to play the Fast Classic fixture, handing over all eight points on offer to Vaishali. He won the second day's fixture 11-9 and also sealed the tie.

"There's nothing to say,” Vaishali said as she walked away from the playing area.

She will now play Nodirbek Abdusattorov to avoid finishing last in the tournament.

"I simply wanted to share my perspective. It has been an exhausting and demanding elite event, with multiple games played each day 7(!) in this knockout format. Having won the second rapid game of the day (and the match with it), I was tired," Mishra later posted on X.

"Well in advance of the next game, I approached the chief arbiter to ask whether it would be acceptable for me not to show up. She told me that the decision was entirely mine and that it was perfectly acceptable not to play.

"Moreover, there is still some uncertainty surrounding whether the remaining games in matches that have already been decided count toward rating. Given that uncertainty, combined with the fatigue I felt, plus permission from the chief arbiter, I had sufficient reasons not to show up."

Rapport, on the other hand, had lost the tie to Martirosyan before he decided to skip the fast classic match. The Hungarian had conceded the first day 9-11 and was trailing 2-10 on second day. PTI APA APA ATK

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