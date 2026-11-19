Wellington, Nov 19 (PTI): Pacer Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were left out of the playing XI as India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the opening Test here on Thursday.

India opted for a four-pronged pace attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna, with Washington Sundar as the spin-bowling all-rounder.

Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI after recovering from injury, while fellow wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel also found a place in the team.

"We've seen there's a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we are able to exploit that. We've had five or six good practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go," Gill said.

"We are going with four seamers, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Prasidh and Bumrah, with Washington as the spinning all-rounder."

On the players left out, Gill said: "Quite tough, you know. We were contemplating for the past one week which combination to go with because all of our fast bowlers have been doing really well. Very difficult for Siraj and Gurnoor, both of them, to miss out."

New Zealand too opted for four seamers on a green wicket.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. PTI ATK APA

APA

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