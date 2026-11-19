Budapest, Nov 18 (PTI): World No.1 Magnus Carlsen courted controversy at the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot here by forfeiting his Fast Classic games against Bibisara Assaubayeva after taking unassailable leads on both days of the two-day fixture.

Out of title contention and playing for a 17th-place finish, Carlsen had already established an 11-point lead by winning three of the four blitz games and two rapid games against Bibisara on Tuesday.

He spoke to the arbiter before walking away without informing Bibisara of his decision even though she waited for the Norwegian in the playing hall.

He did the same on Wednesday after amassing 10 points from the four blitz and two rapid games.

Bibisara was awarded all eight points on offer on both days even as Carlsen emerged the winner of the tie, having taken the opening day fixture 11.5-8.5 and drawing the second day 10-10.

"There will be no classical game as I understood, the match is over. The only consequence of not showing up is that you will lose a totally meaningless game," Carlsen was quoted as saying by Norwegian Channel TV2 on Tuesday.

"I think that if you play a World Championship and it counts for points and such, I can understand."

A draw or a loss in the Fast Classic game would have seen Carlsen slip below the 2800 Elo rating mark for the first time in almost 17 years.

The Norwegian GM has remained above 2800 since 2009.

Carlsen has struggled in the Fast Classic format at the ongoing pilot. He finished fifth in his group after recording nine draws and one defeat -- to Armenia's Haik Martirosyan -- across 10 Fast Classic games, losing 21.8 rating points over the past week.

He may also be at risk of losing the world No. 1 ranking, which he has held for over 15 years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carlsen had said he was not looking forward to the classical game in the classification match.

"This is an awkward situation to be in, I would rather not play that much more classical anymore," Carlsen said.

Total Chess CEO Kjell Madland said the Budapest pilot was an important learning exercise for the organisers ahead of the inaugural edition in March 2027.

"The Budapest pilot is an important learning exercise for Total Chess. While we have developed the format and regulations with considerable thought and input, the real test is how they work in a live competitive environment.

"We want to hear directly from the players and arbiters, understand their experiences and take on board constructive feedback.

"Our objective is to assess whether any refinements are required before the inaugural edition in March 2027. We are not approaching this with a predetermined view that the rules need to change; rather, we want to ensure that we have tested the format thoroughly and are taking the best possible version of it into its inaugural season," Madland said in a statement.

The organisers couldn't immediately confirm if Carlsen's actions would invite an automatic fine.

However, American GM Hans Niemann, who is also competing here, alleged that Carlsen was receiving preferential treatment.

"Whether games could count even after the match was over was discussed and agreed upon in the technical meeting. If Carlsen was playing someone with a higher rating, he might have been more inclined to play.

"Nevertheless, if any other player forfeited a game, disrespecting the organiser and his opponent, they would have lost the match by forfeit. It's incredibly dissapointing to see continued favouritism towards one player. Let's not forget the jeans, and 'Co World Champion' saga. All rules must be applied equally, regardless of the player. End of story," Niemann posted on X.

FIDE's Chief Executive Adviser Emil Sutovsky posted "Hard to comment on such a pathetic unsporsmanlike conduct,"

"Dignity and courtesy took a fall long before the rating," India's Olympiad chess captain Srinath Narayanan wrote on X. PTI APA PM AH APA

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