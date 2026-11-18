Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lokayukta police searched 31 premises of seven Karnataka officials.

Officials allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to known income sources.

Searches revealed houses, land, cash, jewellery, vehicles, fixed deposits.

Valuation and assessment of disproportionate assets remains in progress.

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Lokayukta police searches across Karnataka on Wednesday against seven government officials revealed that they allegedly amassed properties disproportionate to their known sources of income including houses, agricultural land, cash and vehicles.

According to a press release issued by the Lokayukta, searches were conducted at 31 premises belonging to the seven officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered on November 17.

The initial assessment showed that the officials had acquired assets beyond their known sources of income during their service, the press release said, adding that "investigation regarding valuation and assessment of DA is in progress".

The officials include Shadaksharaiah, a driver-cum-conductor at NWKSRTC's City Depot-1 in Hubballi; Rajkumar, Principal of BRIMS College of Nursing in Bidar, Range Forest Officer K Surendra in Mysuru, and Hemanthkumar H R, Range Forest Officer in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.

The others are S T Venkateshappa, Inspector in the Legal Metrology Department in Chitradurga; Sanjeev Appasaheb Hipparagi, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj at Jamakhandi Taluk Panchayat in Bagalkote; and Dr Raveendra S P, District Surgeon at the Government District Hospital in Chitradurga.

The searches covered three premises belonging to Shadaksharaiah, five each belonging to Rajkumar, Hemanthkumar and Dr Raveendra, three belonging to Surendra, four belonging to Venkateshappa and six belonging to Hipparagi.

The Lokayukta said immovable assets, including residential houses and agricultural land, as well as movable assets such as cash, jewellery and vehicles, were found during the searches. Fixed deposits were also among the assets found at Shadaksharaiah's premises.

Further valuation and assessment of the assets are under way, the statement said.