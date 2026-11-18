The Lokayukta police conducted searches against seven government officials across Karnataka. They were investigating allegations of amassing properties disproportionate to their known sources of income.
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids 7 Government Officials In Disproportionate Assets Cases
Searches were conducted at 31 premises belonging to the seven officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered on November 17.
- Lokayukta police searched 31 premises of seven Karnataka officials.
- Officials allegedly amassed assets disproportionate to known income sources.
- Searches revealed houses, land, cash, jewellery, vehicles, fixed deposits.
- Valuation and assessment of disproportionate assets remains in progress.
Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Lokayukta police searches across Karnataka on Wednesday against seven government officials revealed that they allegedly amassed properties disproportionate to their known sources of income including houses, agricultural land, cash and vehicles.
According to a press release issued by the Lokayukta, searches were conducted at 31 premises belonging to the seven officials in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered on November 17.
The initial assessment showed that the officials had acquired assets beyond their known sources of income during their service, the press release said, adding that "investigation regarding valuation and assessment of DA is in progress".
The officials include Shadaksharaiah, a driver-cum-conductor at NWKSRTC's City Depot-1 in Hubballi; Rajkumar, Principal of BRIMS College of Nursing in Bidar, Range Forest Officer K Surendra in Mysuru, and Hemanthkumar H R, Range Forest Officer in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district.
The others are S T Venkateshappa, Inspector in the Legal Metrology Department in Chitradurga; Sanjeev Appasaheb Hipparagi, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj at Jamakhandi Taluk Panchayat in Bagalkote; and Dr Raveendra S P, District Surgeon at the Government District Hospital in Chitradurga.
The searches covered three premises belonging to Shadaksharaiah, five each belonging to Rajkumar, Hemanthkumar and Dr Raveendra, three belonging to Surendra, four belonging to Venkateshappa and six belonging to Hipparagi.
The Lokayukta said immovable assets, including residential houses and agricultural land, as well as movable assets such as cash, jewellery and vehicles, were found during the searches. Fixed deposits were also among the assets found at Shadaksharaiah's premises.
Further valuation and assessment of the assets are under way, the statement said.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did the Lokayukta police conduct searches in Karnataka?
How many officials and premises were involved in the Lokayukta searches?
Seven government officials were targeted in the Lokayukta police searches. These searches were carried out across 31 premises belonging to these officials in various locations in Karnataka.
What kind of assets were discovered during the searches?
The searches uncovered both immovable and movable assets. These included residential houses, agricultural land, cash, jewellery, vehicles, and fixed deposits.