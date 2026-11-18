Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan coach Hesson frustrated over repeated Babar Azam questions.

Hesson defended Babar's Test record, citing high average.

Hesson affirmed team's confidence, refusing further performance discussions.

Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson was visibly frustrated during a press conference after being questioned once again about Babar Azam's recent performances. The exchange turned tense when a journalist brought up concerns surrounding the star batsman's form, and the approaching ODI World Cup, prompting Hesson to accuse him of repeating the same question at every media interaction. With questions continuing over his returns, the journalist referred to the concerns among Pakistan fans and sought the coach's assessment.

Hesson, however, made it clear that he had little appetite for revisiting the subject.

Hesson Snaps At Journalist Over Repeated Babar Questions

Mike Hesson gets angry at a journalist for asking the same question again & again. 🤯



"I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference. Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about it. I'll… — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) November 18, 2026

The Pakistan coach responded sharply, stating that the same questions are asked to him every time.

"I've had enough of those questions. You ask the same question at every single press conference."

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Hesson then defended Babar's record in the longest format, pointing to his overall numbers rather than focusing on one innings.

"Babar is averaging close to 50 in Test cricket, so we're certainly not worried about it. I'll give you the same answer I gave last time,"

Pakistan Coach Backs Babar Despite Latest Low Score

Babar Azam's eight-run effort in the first innings of the ongoing Test once again brought attention to his recent batting form.

The journalist's question reflected the concern among sections of the Pakistan fanbase, but Hesson maintained that the team's assessment was not changing.

By citing Babar's Test average, the coach underlined the management's confidence in the batsman's ability and indicated that one low score would not alter their view of his contribution.

The exchange also highlighted the growing scrutiny around one of Pakistan's most prominent players.

While fans continue to look for a return to consistent run-scoring, Hesson has made his position clear that the team is not alarmed by Babar's current returns and does not intend to revisit the same debate at every press conference.