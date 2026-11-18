Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi met Prince and Princess of Wales.

Modi lauded Earthshot Prize climate solution innovations.

He highlighted India's ingenuity for global environmental challenges.

Modi seeks stronger India-UK strategic partnership, trade agreement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was pleased to meet Their Royal Highnesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and appreciated the efforts of the Earthshot Prize in promoting innovative solutions to address climate change across the world.

In a post on X, Modi highlighted the role of the Earthshot Prize in showcasing Indian ingenuity in tackling global environmental challenges. He also reiterated India's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, referring to the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

"It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales," the Prime Minister wrote.

It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges. Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world. @KensingtonRoyal @RoyalFamily — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2026

Appreciating the Earthshot Prize's work, Modi said it had been championing innovative climate solutions worldwide while providing a platform to showcase India's capabilities in addressing environmental challenges.

PM Modi Highlights India-UK Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister also expressed his desire to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and build on the momentum generated by the implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

"Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," Modi said in his post.

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His remarks underscored the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries, with particular reference to economic ties and shared prosperity.

Earthshot Prize's Role In Promoting Climate Solutions

Modi's message also acknowledged the Earthshot Prize's efforts to bring innovative environmental solutions to the global stage.

The Prime Minister specifically highlighted how the initiative has been showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing environmental challenges, recognising the country's contribution to developing solutions with global relevance.

The Earthshot Prize focuses on championing innovative approaches to climate and environmental challenges worldwide.

Modi's post was also tagged to the official X accounts of Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) and the Royal Family (@RoyalFamily).

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