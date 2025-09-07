Explorer
Blood Moon 2025: India Witnesses Rare Blood Moon During Total Lunar Eclipse — IN PICS
Blood Moon 2025 Photos: Skywatchers across India were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Sunday night as the much-awaited Total Lunar Eclipse illuminated the skies.
The rare astronomical phenomenon, popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’, turned the lunar surface into a glowing crimson orb, sparking excitement among stargazers nationwide.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Tags :Chennai Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Lucknow Kolkata DELHI Lunar Eclipse 2025 Blood Moon 2025 Lunar Eclipse 2025 Photos Lunar Eclipse Photos
