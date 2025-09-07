Explorer
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Stunning ‘Capped Moon’ Lights Up Skies Across India — IN PICS
Lunar Eclipse 2025 Photos: Skywatchers across India were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Sunday night as the much-awaited Total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 illuminated the skies.
A Total Lunar Eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 8:58 PM IST on Sunday, before reaching totality between 11:01 PM and 12:22 AM on September 8. The entire spectacle concluded at 2:25 AM on Monday. (Photo: Ayesha Fatima)
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
