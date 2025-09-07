Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Stunning ‘Capped Moon’ Lights Up Skies Across India — IN PICS

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryScienceTotal Lunar Eclipse 2025: Stunning ‘Capped Moon’ Lights Up Skies Across India — IN PICS

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Photos: Skywatchers across India were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Sunday night as the much-awaited Total Lunar Eclipse of 2025 illuminated the skies.

By : ABP Live  | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 10:40 PM (IST)
A Total Lunar Eclipse began with the penumbral phase at 8:58 PM IST on Sunday, before reaching totality between 11:01 PM and 12:22 AM on September 8. The entire spectacle concluded at 2:25 AM on Monday. (Photo: Ayesha Fatima)

Lunar eclipse 2025: The Earth's shadow covers half of the moon as the rare celestial event unfolds. Visuals from across India. (PTI Photo)
The partial phase of the lunar eclipse as seen in Delhi when it began. Soon, the rare astronomical phenomenon, popularly known as the ‘Blood Moon’, will turn the lunar surface into a glowing crimson orb. (IANS Photo)
The partial phase of the Total Lunar Eclipse as seen in Jaipur, Rajasthan.A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth positions itself directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight from hitting the lunar surface. (ANI Photo)
The partial phase of the Total Lunar Eclipse as seen in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (ANI Photo)
Enthusiasts gather at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru to watch lunar eclipse. (PTI Photo)
The eclipse seen in the night sky of Guwahati, Assam. (ANI Photo)
People gather to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse in Lucknow, UP as the partial phase begins. (ANI Photo)
High-resolution cameras and telescopes are set up by SPACE Foundation to witness the Total Lunar Eclipse in Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Kolkata, West Bengal also gets to see the Total lunar eclipse. (ANI Photo)
Published at : 07 Sep 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Lunar Eclipse Lucknow Kolkata DELHI Lunar Eclipse 2025 Lunar Eclipse 2025 Photos Lunar Eclipse Photos
