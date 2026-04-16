WATCH: Silk Covered Mannequin Weighing 700g Launched Into Stratosphere

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Silk-covered mannequin launched into stratosphere for artistic exploration.

Mission Taroni blends art, science to reframe Earth's perspective.

Project inspired by astronauts' 'overview effect' and artistic legacy.

Next mission will film tornadoes up close in 'Tornado Alley'.

In a project that quietly bridges imagination and exploration, a delicate silk-covered mannequin, weighing just 700 grams, was sent soaring into the stratosphere. The initiative, known as 'Mission Taroni,' brings together artists and scientists in an effort to translate a profoundly human experience into something visual, tangible, and shareable.

Launched in November 2025, the mission remained largely under wraps until its footage was unveiled in March 2026. What it reveals is more than just a high-altitude experiment, it’s a poetic attempt to reframe how we see our world.

A Project Where Science, Art, And Perception Intersect

Mission Taroni emerged from 'The Dorothy Project,' a Montréal-based collective known for blending science with storytelling. Their work brings together engineers, filmmakers, artists, and scientists to create experiences rooted in real phenomena, but designed to shift how we see the world.

Their approach draws from the 'overview effect,' the cognitive shift astronauts describe when viewing Earth from space, a moment that reshapes how they understand the planet’s fragility and unity. The collective’s earlier mission, which captured the Moon’s shadow during the April 2024 solar eclipse, became the immersive film Mission UMBRA.

A Nod To Artistic Legacy, Reimagined

The project echoes the work of artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, known for wrapping landscapes to reveal new perspectives. But here, the concept shifts from land to the human form.

Draped in silk and suspended above Earth, the figure becomes something universal. Identity fades, replaced by a shared visual experience, one that contrasts human fragility against the vastness of the planet and the void beyond.

A View Worth Sharing

In an age of constant noise, Mission Taroni offers something rare: stillness paired with wonder. Through a lightweight mannequin drifting above the planet, it captures a heavy idea, that sometimes, distance is what we need to truly see what matters.

What Comes Next: From Silence To Chaos

Mission Taroni is only one step in a broader journey. Backed by the STRATOS program, led by the Canadian Space Agency and CNES, The Dorothy Project is continuing to explore extreme environments.

Their next mission will move in the opposite direction of near-space stillness. The team plans to follow storm chasers into 'Tornado Alley,' using custom 360° FPV drones to film tornadoes up close.

If Taroni explored silence and suspension, the next chapter will confront chaos and force.