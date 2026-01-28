Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Live Deep Dive: Fresh concerns over the Nipah virus have prompted multiple Asian countries to tighten health checks at airports after two confirmed infections surfaced in India’s West Bengal since December. The cases, reportedly involving healthcare workers, have led to precautionary screening measures in Thailand and Nepal, even as Indian authorities maintain that the situation is under control, reported the BBC.

India’s health ministry said 196 individuals who had contact with the infected patients were traced and tested, and all were found to be negative. Despite the limited number of cases, the virus’s history and high fatality rate have triggered cross-border vigilance.

Why Nipah Triggers Global Concern

The Nipah virus is known for its ability to jump from animals such as fruit bats and pigs to humans.

Fruit bats (yellow) are even found where Nipah outbreaks (red) haven't occurred. (Source: CDC)

It can also spread through contaminated food and close human contact. The World Health Organization lists Nipah among its top priority diseases due to its epidemic potential, alongside Covid-19 and Zika.

The virus carries a fatality rate ranging from 40 per cent to 75 per cent. There is currently no approved vaccine or targeted treatment available, which adds to the alarm whenever new cases are detected.

Symptoms can vary widely. Some infected individuals may show no signs at all, while others develop fever, headache, muscle pain, vomiting and sore throat. In severe cases, patients may experience drowsiness, pneumonia and even encephalitis, a dangerous inflammation of the brain. The incubation period typically ranges between four and 14 days.

Thailand and Nepal Step Up Airport Surveillance

In response to the West Bengal cases, Thailand began screening passengers at three international airports in Bangkok and Phuket that receive flights from the region. Travelers are being asked to submit health declarations upon arrival. Authorities have also increased monitoring at wildlife tourism locations.

Jurai Wongswasdi, a spokeswoman for the Department for Disease Control, told BBC Thai authorities are "fairly confident" about guarding against an outbreak in Thailand.

Nepal has initiated similar screening procedures at Kathmandu airport as well as land border crossings with India.

Taiwan is also considering adding Nipah to its Category 5 disease list, a classification reserved for emerging or rare infections that pose serious public health threats and require immediate reporting.

A Virus With a Long and Deadly History

Nipah was first identified in 1998 among pig farmers in Malaysia before spreading to Singapore. The outbreak killed more than 100 people and led to the culling of around a million pigs, causing major economic losses.

Bangladesh has recorded over 100 deaths linked to Nipah since 2001. India has also seen periodic outbreaks, including in West Bengal in 2001 and 2007, and more recently in Kerala. In 2018, Kerala reported 19 cases with 17 fatalities. In 2023, two of six confirmed cases in the state resulted in deaths.

India Says Situation Is Under Watch

India’s health ministry has reiterated that all necessary containment steps are being followed.

"The situation is under constant monitoring, and all necessary public health measures are in place," the ministry said.

No infections have been reported outside India so far. However, the swift response by neighbouring countries highlights how seriously the region is treating even a small Nipah cluster.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator