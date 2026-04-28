ISRO May Soon Open Doors To Civilians: Check If You Have What It Takes To Be An Astronaut

ISRO Astronauts: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to open its astronaut programme to ordinary citizens for the first time, signalling a major shift in how the country builds its human spaceflight team. A proposal by an internal committee suggests that individuals from STEM fields, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, could soon find themselves eligible to train as astronauts. This marks a departure from the current system, where candidates are largely drawn from the armed forces, particularly the Indian Air Force.

While the final selection rules are yet to be announced, the intent is clear. India wants a broader, more diverse talent pool to power its upcoming space missions and long-term ambitions.

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Gaganyaan First, But Not The Only Goal

The upcoming Gaganyaan mission remains the foundation of this transformation. Scheduled for launch by 2027, it will send astronauts about 400 km above Earth for a short three-day mission before returning safely.

The first crew has already been selected, consisting of four Indian Air Force officers: Prashant B. Nair, Shubhanshu Shukla, Ajit Krishnan, and Angad Pratap. Their role is to ensure the success and safety of India’s first human spaceflight.

However, the next phase could look very different. Reports suggest that a second batch of astronauts may include four additional members, potentially drawn from both military and civilian backgrounds.

Are You Qualified? STEM Experts May Get A Shot

Here’s where it gets interesting for aspiring candidates. The proposed expansion could allow scientists, engineers and even doctors to join the astronaut corps, provided they meet the yet-to-be-declared criteria.

The idea is not just symbolic. ISRO wants specialists who can contribute to experiments, technology development and microgravity research during missions. In other words, future astronauts may not just fly to space; they may actively shape what India does there.

The committee has also suggested increasing mission frequency to about two crewed launches per year. With each astronaut requiring nearly five years of training, this expansion is essential to maintain a steady pipeline of space-ready professionals.

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Bigger Crews, Bigger Ambitions

India’s long-term plans go well beyond a single mission. Proposals indicate that crew sizes could increase from two to three astronauts per mission, depending on spacecraft capability.

Looking further ahead, the third batch of astronauts could include around 12 members, with a noticeable shift toward civilian participation. This aligns with India’s ambitions of building its own space station, which will require a much larger and more varied astronaut base.

The committee has outlined a long-term vision of maintaining around 40 astronauts, including mission pilots and specialists. Training timelines are also extensive, with up to six years needed for the second batch and eight years for the third.

For now, the message is simple but powerful. India’s space programme is evolving, and if you have the right skills, the next astronaut could be someone like you.