Why Is Navgraha Puja Not Performed In Vishnu Temples? Here's What The Bhagavad Gita Explains

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Navgraha shrines common in Shiva temples, absent in Vaishnav.

Lord Shiva, Mahakaal, commands planets, offering devotees protection.

Vaishnav tradition emphasizes complete devotion and surrender to Vishnu.

Lord Vishnu's grace neutralizes all planetary influences for devotees.

Every Hindu temple is designed with deep spiritual, astrological, and architectural significance. The placement of deities within a temple is never considered random in Sanatan Dharma. If you have visited prominent Shiva temples, you may have noticed that they almost always feature a dedicated Navgraha shrine or a separate pavilion housing the nine planetary deities.

However, the same is not usually seen in Vaishnav temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram, or Lord Krishna. So, why are Navgraha idols commonly installed in Shiva temples but not in Vaishnav temples? Here is what astrology, the Puranas, and Hindu scriptures say about this long-standing tradition.

Lord Shiva Is Regarded As Mahakaal And The Controller Of The Planets

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva is revered as Mahakaal, the supreme lord of time. Since time itself is measured through the movements of celestial bodies such as the Sun, Moon and other planets, Shiva is believed to stand above them all.

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Lord Of The Navgrahas

The Shiva Purana states that all nine planetary deities—including Surya, Mangal, Shani, Rahu and Ketu—carry out their cosmic duties under the command of Lord Shiva. This belief establishes Shiva as the supreme authority over the Navgrahas.

Why Navgrahas Are Worshipped In Shiva Temples

According to mythological beliefs, Lord Shani attained the role of the divine judge after performing intense penance to please Lord Shiva. As a result, it is believed that devotees who seek refuge in Shiva receive protection from the harsh effects of planetary influences. This is one of the key reasons why Navgraha shrines are traditionally considered an essential part of many Shiva temples.

The Vaishnav Tradition Centres On Complete Surrender And Exclusive Devotion

The Vaishnav tradition, which follows Lord Vishnu, is founded on the principles of complete surrender (Sharanagati)and exclusive devotion (Ananya Bhakti).

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In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna declares, "Sarva-dharman parityajya mam ekam sharanam vraja," meaning, "Abandon all other forms of refuge and surrender solely unto Me."

Lord Vishnu Is Considered Supreme

According to Vaishnav philosophy, a devotee who has fully surrendered to Lord Vishnu does not need to perform separate worship of other deities or the planetary gods.

The Planets Function By Lord Vishnu's Will

Vaishnav beliefs hold that the Navgrahas themselves operate according to the divine order established by Lord Narayan. Therefore, when the preserver of the universe is pleased with a devotee, the planets cannot cause harm. To preserve this principle of exclusive devotion, separate Navgraha shrines are generally not installed within the sanctum or temple premises of Vaishnav temples.

Are Vaishnav Devotees Unaffected By Planetary Influences?

According to Hindu scriptures, planetary transits and their effects influence every individual. However, the approach to dealing with these influences differs between the Shaivite and Vaishnav traditions.

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In the Shaivite path, devotees worship Lord Shiva while also offering prayers to the planetary deities who serve under His authority, such as performing remedies for Shani Sade Sati.

In contrast, the Vaishnav path is based on the unwavering belief that Lord Hari's grace alone is sufficient to neutralise all planetary afflictions. This subtle theological and spiritual distinction explains why Navgraha shrines are traditionally found in Shiva temples but are generally absent from Vaishnav temples.