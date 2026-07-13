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English NewsAstroCancer Sankranti Marks Beginning Of Dakshinayan, Know Auspicious Timings And Maha Punya Kaal

Cancer Sankranti Marks Beginning Of Dakshinayan, Know Auspicious Timings And Maha Punya Kaal

Kark Sankranti 2026 falls on 16 July, marking the beginning of Dakshinayan. Know the exact Sankranti timing, Punya Kaal, Maha Punya Kaal, religious significance and what to donate on this day.

Written By : Harshika Mishra |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
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  • Donating practical items like umbrellas, grains, and medicines is encouraged.

The Sankranti date holds special significance in Hinduism. This year, Kark Sankranti will be celebrated on Thursday, July 16, 2026. According to astrology, on this day, the Sun will leave Gemini and enter Cancer. This change of zodiac sign will mark the beginning of Dakshinayan. According to religious beliefs, bathing in holy rivers, performing charity, and worshipping the Sun during the auspicious time of Kark Sankranti alleviates all life's troubles and bestows eternal virtue.

Auspicious Time And Auspicious Timings 

There are several hours of time available for worship and charity on Cancer Sankranti in 2026. The main auspicious times for this day are as follows:

  • Karka Sankranti Date: Thursday, July 16, 2026
  • Sun Enters Cancer (Sankranti moment): 16th July at 11:45 pm
  • Cancer Sankranti Punya Kaal: From 12:27 PM to 07:21 PM
  • Total Duration: 6 hours 53 minutes
  • Cancer Sankranti Maha Punya Kaal: From 05:03 PM to 07:21 PM
  • Total Duration: 2 hours 18 minutes

According to the scriptures, donations and chanting during the auspicious period of Sankranti are many times more fruitful. Therefore, pay special attention to this time period.

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Religious And Scientific Significance Of 'Dakshinayan'

Cancer Sankranti is a very important astronomical event from both astrological and scientific perspectives. With Makar Sankranti, the Sun moves into "Uttarayana" (northward direction), which is considered the day of the gods. With Cancer Sankranti, the Sun moves into "Dakshinayan" (southward direction), which is considered the night of the gods.

1. Scientific Perspective: 

The Cancer Solstice marks the peak of the monsoon (rainy season). The Sun's tilt toward the southern hemisphere causes shorter days and longer nights in the Northern Hemisphere.

2. Chaturmas And The Spiritual Period: 

This is the night time of the gods, so the first four months of Dakshinayana are called Chaturmas. During this period, Lord Vishnu goes into yogic sleep. This is why spiritual practice, meditation, fasting, and worship of God are considered best during these six months, rather than material pleasures or auspicious events (such as marriage, housewarming, etc.).

3. The Time Of Ancestors: 

In religious beliefs, Dakshinayan is also considered the time of ancestors. Performing tarpan and shraddha for ancestors on the day of Cancer Sankranti helps them attain salvation and frees the family from ancestral sins.

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What should Be Donated On Cancer Sankranti? 

As Kark Sankranti falls during the monsoon season, donating practical items is considered both meaningful and auspicious. Giving umbrellas and clothes to those in need helps them stay protected from the rain and is seen as an act of compassion. Donating grains like wheat, rice, pulses, and mustard oil is believed to invite prosperity and ensure there is always enough food in the home. Since the changing weather often brings seasonal illnesses, offering medicines to the sick or underprivileged is also encouraged, as it reflects kindness and is believed to bring blessings of good health.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of donations are recommended during Kark Sankranti?

Donating practical items like umbrellas and clothes, grains such as wheat and rice, and medicines is considered auspicious. These acts are believed to bring prosperity, good health, and alleviate troubles.

About the author Harshika Mishra

Harshika Mishra is a digital journalist at ABP Live covering astrology and religion, with over three years of experience. An AIMC New Delhi postgraduate, she simplifies Vedic astrology, numerology, and Vastu for modern readers, blending traditional wisdom with Gen-Z perspectives, career guidance, and practical life decisions.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 10:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kark Sankranti 2026 Cancer Sankranti 2026 Kark Sankranti Date And Time
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