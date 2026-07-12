Lord Shiva drank the deadly Halahal poison that emerged during the Samudra Manthan to protect creation. Goddess Parvati then placed her hand on his throat, trapping the poison there and turning it deep blue.
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Sawan 2026: What Poison Is In Shiva's Throat? Do You Know Its Name?
Why is Lord Shiva known as Neelkanth? Discover the story of Halahal poison, Goddess Parvati's role in stopping it, and the spiritual significance of this iconic episode from Samudra Manthan, which continues to shape Sawan rituals and Shiva worship.
- During Samudra Manthan, deadly Halahal poison threatened to destroy creation.
- Lord Shiva drank the poison, his throat then turning blue.
- This selfless act earned him the revered name Neelkanth.
- Devotees offer water and leaves to honor his sacrifice.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did Lord Shiva become Neelkanth?
What was the Halahal poison?
The Halahal poison was a destructive substance that emerged during the churning of the cosmic ocean before the nectar of immortality. Its fumes spread across the three worlds, threatening all life.
Why do devotees offer water and Bel leaves to Lord Shiva?
Gods offered cool water and milk to Lord Shiva to ease the intense heat generated by the Halahal poison. Devotees continue this tradition during Sawan to honor his sacrifice and express devotion and gratitude.
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