Sawan 2026: What Poison Is In Shiva's Throat? Do You Know Its Name?

The story of Lord Shiva becoming Neelkanth is among the most significant episodes in Hindu mythology and holds special importance during the holy month of Sawan. It traces back to the Samudra Manthan, or churning of the cosmic ocean, when a deadly poison called Halahal emerged before the nectar of immortality. According to Hindu scriptures, the poison threatened to destroy all creation, leaving the gods and demons with no solution. It was then that Lord Shiva stepped forward to protect the universe. The episode continues to symbolise sacrifice, compassion, courage and the triumph of selflessness over personal suffering.

The Emergence Of Halahal Poison

According to Hindu mythology, the gods and demons joined forces to churn the Ksheer Sagar in search of Amrit, the nectar of immortality. Mount Mandara was used as the churning rod, while the serpent Vasuki served as the rope. Before the nectar appeared, a powerful poison called Halahal emerged from the ocean. The poison was so destructive that its fumes spread across the three worlds, creating fear and threatening the existence of all living beings. Unable to control the crisis, the gods approached Lord Shiva for help, praying, "Lord, only you can save the world from this great destruction."

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Why Shiva Became Neelkanth

To protect creation, Lord Shiva accepted the Halahal poison and drank it without hesitation. According to religious belief, Goddess Parvati immediately placed her hand around his throat to prevent the poison from reaching the rest of his body. The poison remained trapped in his throat, turning it deep blue. From that moment, Lord Shiva came to be known as Neelkanth, meaning "the one with the blue throat". The episode is regarded as a symbol of supreme sacrifice, compassion, and the willingness to bear suffering for the welfare of others.

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Why Water And Bel Leaves Are Offered To Shiva

Religious traditions state that the intense heat generated by the Halahal poison was eased when the gods offered cool water and milk to Lord Shiva. Scriptures also describe how Mahadev adorned the crescent moon on his head and gave Goddess Ganga a place in his matted locks. These beliefs are closely linked to the rituals observed during Sawan, when devotees offer water, milk, Bel leaves, and Datura to Lord Shiva. According to Hindu tradition, these offerings honour Neelkanth Mahadev's sacrifice and express devotion, gratitude and prayers for protection.

The story of Neelkanth Mahadev remains one of the most powerful narratives in Hindu mythology. Rooted in religious tradition, it continues to inspire devotees with its message of sacrifice, compassion and the responsibility to protect others, making it especially meaningful during the sacred month of Sawan.