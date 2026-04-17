When Is Mohini Ekadashi In 2026? Check Date, Puja Muhurat, Religious Significance And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mohini Ekadashi, April 27, 2026, honors Vishnu's Mohini avatar.

Observing fast grants wisdom, clarity, and overcomes life challenges.

Devotees perform charity, break fast April 28, 9:02 AM.

Story shows fasting brings redemption and profound transformation.

Mohini Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month, will be celebrated on April 27, 2026. This sacred day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu in his Mohini avatar, when he took a divine form to distribute nectar (amrit) among the gods and demons. Observing the Mohini Ekadashi fast is believed to be equivalent to donating a thousand cows and helps individuals gain wisdom, clarity, and the ability to overcome major life challenges.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing charity on this day frees devotees from worldly sins and paves the path toward salvation (moksha). It is also said that observing this fast brings the merit of performing a thousand yajnas.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rare 'Akshaya Yoga' To Bring New Opportunities For Aries, Libra And Sagittarius

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 Muhurat

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi will begin on April 26 at 6:06 PM and end on April 27 at 6:15 PM.

Puja Muhurat: 9:02 AM to 10:40 AM

Mohini Ekadashi 2026 Vrat Paran Timing

The fast will be broken on April 28 between 5:43 AM and 8:21 AM. The Dwadashi Tithi will end at 6:51 PM on the same day.

Mohini Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

Devotees should wake up early, take a bath, and place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu on a clean platform. The deity is then bathed and adorned with yellow clothes. After applying sandalwood tilak, incense sticks and lamps are lit.

Offerings such as Tulsi leaves, coconut, fruits, and sweets are presented while taking the vow of fasting. Panchamrit is offered, followed by aarti. Chanting the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" and reciting Vishnu Sahasranama is considered highly auspicious.

Devotees are also encouraged to donate food and essentials to the needy. The fast is concluded the next day during the prescribed paran time.

Significance And Teachings

The Mohini avatar of Lord Vishnu represents the importance of wisdom and timely decision-making. It highlights that in difficult situations, choosing the right and just path leads to victory. The festival also emphasises that intelligence and presence of mind are as important as strength in overcoming challenges.

Mohini Ekadashi Vrat Katha

According to ancient scriptures, there was once a king whose son had fallen into sinful ways. Disturbed by his actions, the king expelled him from the kingdom. While wandering, the young man reached the ashram of a sage, who advised him to observe the Mohini Ekadashi fast.

Upon following the vrat with devotion, the young man underwent a transformation. His sins were washed away, and he found a new path in life. This story highlights how a single righteous act, performed with sincerity, can bring profound change and redemption.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]