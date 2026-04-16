The sacred Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is set to begin on April 19, 2026, on the auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya. According to the Vedic Panchang, the pilgrimage traditionally starts on this day every year, making it highly significant for devotees.

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Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date And Muhurat

As per the Hindu calendar, the Tritiya tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh will begin at 10:49 AM on April 19 and conclude at 7:27 AM on April 20. Based on this timing, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19, marking the commencement of the Chardham Yatra.

Why Does Yatra Begin On Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is considered a 'swayam-siddha muhurat,' that means, any new beginning on this day is believed to bring lasting success and prosperity. On this day, the portals (kapats) of Yamunotri and Gangotri temples are opened, formally initiating the pilgrimage.

In Hindu tradition, the Chardham Yatra follows a specific sequence, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The journey begins from Yamunotri due to strong religious beliefs. Yamunotri is the origin of the Yamuna River, and Goddess Yamuna is believed to have the power to free devotees from suffering. It is said that taking a holy dip here relieves one from the fear of untimely death.

After Yamunotri and Gangotri, the Kedarnath temple is scheduled to open on April 19, followed by the opening of Badrinath temple on April 19.

The sequence of the yatra also holds geographical significance. Yamunotri lies in the western direction, and the pilgrimage progresses eastward, which is considered auspicious and convenient for travelers.

Religious Significance Of Chardham Yatra

Yamunotri Dham: The sacred source of the Yamuna River. Bathing here is believed to remove the fear of untimely death.

The sacred source of the Yamuna River. Bathing here is believed to remove the fear of untimely death. Gangotri Dham: The origin of the holy Ganga River, where devotees seek purification from sins of past lives.

The origin of the holy Ganga River, where devotees seek purification from sins of past lives. Kedarnath Dham: One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiv, offering devotees a chance to seek divine blessings.

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiv, offering devotees a chance to seek divine blessings. Badrinath Dham: Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, visiting this sacred temple is believed to liberate one from the cycle of rebirth.

Step-by-Step Registration Process For Chardham Yatra

Visit the official Uttarakhand Tourism website: registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

Create a new account using your mobile number and name

Verify your account via OTP received on your phone

Log in and click on 'Create/Manage Tour'

Select travel dates and the temples you wish to visit

Add details of all travellers, including name, age, Aadhaar number, and upload photos

Choose your preferred date and time slot based on availability

Submit the form to receive a unique registration number (QR Code)

Download or print your Yatra pass for the journey

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]