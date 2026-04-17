Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 To Be Observed Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More

Vaishakh Amavasya, considered one of the most significant new moon days of the year, is being observed today, April 17, 2026. The day is believed to hold immense spiritual importance, offering an opportunity for self-purification, pleasing ancestors, and accumulating divine merit through rituals performed with devotion and discipline.

According to religious beliefs, the month of Vaishakh holds the highest significance among all months. As a result, any religious acts performed on Vaishakh Amavasya are said to yield results up to 10,000 times more fruitful.

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Vaishakh Amavasya 2026 Puja Timing

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi began on April 16 at 8:11 PM and will conclude today, April 17 at 5:21 PM. Based on the Udaya Tithi (sunrise timing), Vaishakh Amavasya is being observed today on April 17.

Snan-Daan Muhurat: 4:23 AM to 5:07 AM

Puja Muhurat: 5:52 AM to 10:41 AM

Religious Significance Of Vaishakh Amavasya

Ancient scriptures highlight the importance of this day. A verse from the Skanda Purana states that those who take a holy bath and perform charity during Vaishakh Amavasya attain ultimate salvation (moksha). The day is especially dedicated to honoring ancestors and seeking their blessings.

Rituals To Follow On This Day

Devotees observe various rituals on this auspicious day:

Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga or Yamuna is believed to cleanse sins.

Offering water (tarpan) and performing Shraddha for ancestors brings peace to their souls and helps reduce Pitru Dosha.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing a fast is said to bring prosperity and harmony in life.

Offering water and prayers to the Peepal tree is considered highly auspicious, as it is believed to house the trinity of gods.

Lighting a diya near a riverbank or under a Peepal tree in the evening helps ward off negative energies.

Feeding Brahmins and offering donations is believed to bring special blessings.

Feeding cows with green fodder, roti, or jaggery is also considered highly meritorious.

Observing a fast and following a sattvic lifestyle helps purify both mind and body.

Importance Of Charity On Vaishakh Amavasya

Religious texts emphasize that donating essentials such as food, water, clothes, umbrellas, fruits, and money to the needy on this day brings inexhaustible blessings. Such acts are believed to enhance happiness, prosperity, and overall well-being in life.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]