It is advised to avoid harassing the weak, consuming tamasic food/intoxicants, buying iron/oil on Saturdays, unethical acts, sleeping with feet towards the west, and disturbing animals.
Troubled By Shani Sade Sati And Dhaiyya? Donate These 3 Things On Saturday
Shani Sade Sati And Dhaiyya Remedies: Know the 3 things to donate on Saturday, including mustard oil, black sesame and clothes, as per astrology.
- Do not buy iron, oil, or sesame on Saturdays.
In astrology, Shani Dev is considered the giver of karma and the god of justice. It is said that Shani Dev bestows auspicious or inauspicious results on a person according to their deeds. Those whose horoscopes are under the influence of Shani's Sade Sati or Dhaiya often face mental stress, financial hardship, and obstacles in their work. If you are also troubled by the inauspicious effects of Saturn, then Saturday can be a very special day for you. According to astrological beliefs, donating certain items on Saturday pleases Lord Shani and significantly reduces the effects of Sade Sati. Let us know about those 3 things, donating which on Saturday is considered very fruitful:
1. Mustard Oil (Chhaya Daan)
Donating mustard oil is considered the most effective remedy for getting rid of Shani Dosha. This is also known as 'Chhaya Daan'.
How To Donate: On Saturday morning, fill an iron or bronze vessel with mustard oil. Look at your face in it, then donate the oil to a needy person or keep it at a Shani temple.
Benefit: It is believed that donating shadow removes body diseases, physical pain and major problems of life.
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2. Black Sesame Seeds And Black Urad Dal
Black sesame seeds and whole urad dal are considered to be directly related to the pacification of Shani Dev and Rahu-Ketu.
How To Donate: Tie 1.25 kg black urad dal or black sesame seeds in a black cloth and give it to a poor or helpless person.
Benefit: This removes obstacles in business, improves financial condition and gradually helps in getting rid of debt.
3. Black Shoes, Umbrella Or Black Clothes
Shani Dev is considered to represent the hardworking and the helpless. Therefore, donating essential items to the needy is the easiest way to appease him.
How To Donate: On Saturday evening, donate black shoes, slippers, umbrella or black clothes to a labourer, sweeper or needy person.
Benefit: With this remedy, the serious Shani Dosh present in the horoscope gets pacified and the pending work starts getting completed quickly.
Keep These Things In Mind While Donating
- Always donate with a clean mind and selfless spirit.
- Do not insult any person nor be arrogant after giving charity.
- Lighting a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree after sunset on Saturday and chanting the mantra 'Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah' 108 times is considered extremely auspicious.
What Mistakes Should Be Avoided During Saturn's Sade Sati And Dhaiyya?
During Saturn's Sade Sati and Dhaiyya, one should pay special attention to their behavior and actions. According to astrological beliefs, certain mistakes made during this period can increase the wrath of Saturn.
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These mistakes should be avoided at all costs:
- Harassing The Weak And Helpless: Insulting or depriving sanitation workers, laborers, handicapped or elderly people makes Shani Dev most unhappy.
- Consumption Of Tamasic Food And Intoxicants: One should stay away from alcohol, meat and intoxicants on Saturdays and especially during the period of Sade Sati.
- Buying Iron Or Oil On Saturday: Avoid buying iron items, mustard oil, or black sesame seeds on Saturday. It is auspicious to donate these items on this day, rather than buying them and bringing them home.
- Unethical Acts And Lying: Cheating, betraying someone, giving false testimony or the habit of earning money dishonestly can cause huge losses.
- Sleeping With Feet Towards The West: According to Vastu and astrology, the direction of Saturn is considered to be west, hence one should avoid sleeping with feet towards this direction.
- Disturbing Animals And Birds: Do not harass dogs (especially black dogs), crows, or cows; on the contrary, feeding them is considered auspicious.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]