Troubled By Shani Sade Sati And Dhaiyya? Donate These 3 Things On Saturday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Do not buy iron, oil, or sesame on Saturdays.

In astrology, Shani Dev is considered the giver of karma and the god of justice. It is said that Shani Dev bestows auspicious or inauspicious results on a person according to their deeds. Those whose horoscopes are under the influence of Shani's Sade Sati or Dhaiya often face mental stress, financial hardship, and obstacles in their work. If you are also troubled by the inauspicious effects of Saturn, then Saturday can be a very special day for you. According to astrological beliefs, donating certain items on Saturday pleases Lord Shani and significantly reduces the effects of Sade Sati. Let us know about those 3 things, donating which on Saturday is considered very fruitful:

1. Mustard Oil (Chhaya Daan)

Donating mustard oil is considered the most effective remedy for getting rid of Shani Dosha. This is also known as 'Chhaya Daan'.

How To Donate: On Saturday morning, fill an iron or bronze vessel with mustard oil. Look at your face in it, then donate the oil to a needy person or keep it at a Shani temple.

Benefit: It is believed that donating shadow removes body diseases, physical pain and major problems of life.

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2. Black Sesame Seeds And Black Urad Dal

Black sesame seeds and whole urad dal are considered to be directly related to the pacification of Shani Dev and Rahu-Ketu.

How To Donate: Tie 1.25 kg black urad dal or black sesame seeds in a black cloth and give it to a poor or helpless person.

Benefit: This removes obstacles in business, improves financial condition and gradually helps in getting rid of debt.

3. Black Shoes, Umbrella Or Black Clothes

Shani Dev is considered to represent the hardworking and the helpless. Therefore, donating essential items to the needy is the easiest way to appease him.

How To Donate: On Saturday evening, donate black shoes, slippers, umbrella or black clothes to a labourer, sweeper or needy person.

Benefit: With this remedy, the serious Shani Dosh present in the horoscope gets pacified and the pending work starts getting completed quickly.

Keep These Things In Mind While Donating

Always donate with a clean mind and selfless spirit.

Do not insult any person nor be arrogant after giving charity.

Lighting a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree after sunset on Saturday and chanting the mantra 'Om Sham Shanaishcharaya Namah' 108 times is considered extremely auspicious.