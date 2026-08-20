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English NewsReligionLast Sawan Somwar 2026: Missed 3 Fasts? Know What To Do On August 24

Last Sawan Somwar 2026: Missed 3 Fasts? Know What To Do On August 24

Last Sawan Somwar 2026: August 24 marks the final Monday of Sawan. Know the auspicious puja timings and how those who missed Rudrabhishek or Jalabhishek can worship Lord Shiva.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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  • Specific rituals include Jalabhishek, offerings, and chanting mantras.

The month of Sawan is in its final stages. Sawan, Shiva's favorite month, which began on July 30th, will end on Sawan Purnima on August 28th. This year, Shravan coincides with four Sawan Mondays. Sawan Mondays are considered highly influential days for worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that those who perform the ritualistic Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on this day will find all their ongoing problems resolved. For those who, for whatever reason, were unable to worship Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, August 24th is a very special day. This day is the last Monday of Sawan. Find out what special coincidences are occurring on this day, what is the auspicious time for worship, and how to please Lord Shiva.

When Is The Last Sawan Monday In 2026?

The last Sawan month is on Monday, August 24, 2026. Those who have not yet been able to worship Shiva in Sawan can worship Mahadev on this day and reap the benefits of worshipping Shiva throughout Sawan.

2 Auspicious Times For Jalabhishek

On Sawan Mondays, the best time for performing Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In the evening, chant Mahadev mantras, perform aarti, and offer prayers.

  • Amrit Chaughadiya - 05:55 am - 07:32 am
  • Shubh's Choghadiya - 09:09 am - 10:46 am

3 Auspicious Coincidences On The Last Sawan Monday

According to astrological calculations, August 24, 2026, will be a special day with many auspicious planetary combinations. The conjunction of the Sun and Mercury on this day will create Budhaditya Yoga, while Jupiter's position in Cancer will create Hansa Rajyoga. Additionally, there will be a combination of Preeti Yoga and Purvashadha Nakshatra. These yogas are considered auspicious in astrology. Therefore, for those born under certain zodiac signs, this time could bring career advancement, financial strength, and new business opportunities.

ALSO READ | Where Should You Keep Ramcharitmanas At Home? Know The Correct Vastu Rules

Do This Work On The Last Sawan Monday

  • Bathe in the morning, wear clean clothes, take a vow to fast, and visit a Shiva temple. Offer water and then Ganga water to the Shivalinga. If you have a Shivalinga at home, you can perform the ritualistic worship at home.
  • After this, you can perform Abhisheka with milk, curd, honey etc. Then after Abhisheka with clean water, offer Belpatra, Datura and Aak flowers.
  • Offer 11 or 21 Bel leaves on Shivling.
  • Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.
  • Pray to Shiva-Parvati for children, marriage, happiness, prosperity or wishes.
  • Donate food, clothes or fruits as per your capacity.
  • In the evening, you can light a lamp in the Shiva temple and recite Shiva Chalisa or Rudrashtak.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What benefits are associated with the special coincidences on the last Sawan Monday?

These astrological yogas are believed to bring career advancement, financial strength, and new business opportunities for people born under certain zodiac signs.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 06:20 PM (IST)
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Sawan Somwar 2026 Last Sawan Somwar 2026 August 24 2026
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