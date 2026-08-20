Last Sawan Somwar 2026: Missed 3 Fasts? Know What To Do On August 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Specific rituals include Jalabhishek, offerings, and chanting mantras.

The month of Sawan is in its final stages. Sawan, Shiva's favorite month, which began on July 30th, will end on Sawan Purnima on August 28th. This year, Shravan coincides with four Sawan Mondays. Sawan Mondays are considered highly influential days for worshipping Lord Shiva. It is believed that those who perform the ritualistic Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva on this day will find all their ongoing problems resolved. For those who, for whatever reason, were unable to worship Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan, August 24th is a very special day. This day is the last Monday of Sawan. Find out what special coincidences are occurring on this day, what is the auspicious time for worship, and how to please Lord Shiva.

When Is The Last Sawan Monday In 2026?

The last Sawan month is on Monday, August 24, 2026. Those who have not yet been able to worship Shiva in Sawan can worship Mahadev on this day and reap the benefits of worshipping Shiva throughout Sawan.

2 Auspicious Times For Jalabhishek

On Sawan Mondays, the best time for performing Jalabhishek and Rudrabhishek is from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. In the evening, chant Mahadev mantras, perform aarti, and offer prayers.

Amrit Chaughadiya - 05:55 am - 07:32 am

Shubh's Choghadiya - 09:09 am - 10:46 am

3 Auspicious Coincidences On The Last Sawan Monday

According to astrological calculations, August 24, 2026, will be a special day with many auspicious planetary combinations. The conjunction of the Sun and Mercury on this day will create Budhaditya Yoga, while Jupiter's position in Cancer will create Hansa Rajyoga. Additionally, there will be a combination of Preeti Yoga and Purvashadha Nakshatra. These yogas are considered auspicious in astrology. Therefore, for those born under certain zodiac signs, this time could bring career advancement, financial strength, and new business opportunities.

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Do This Work On The Last Sawan Monday

Bathe in the morning, wear clean clothes, take a vow to fast, and visit a Shiva temple. Offer water and then Ganga water to the Shivalinga. If you have a Shivalinga at home, you can perform the ritualistic worship at home.

After this, you can perform Abhisheka with milk, curd, honey etc. Then after Abhisheka with clean water, offer Belpatra, Datura and Aak flowers.

Offer 11 or 21 Bel leaves on Shivling.

Chant Om Namah Shivay 108 times.

Pray to Shiva-Parvati for children, marriage, happiness, prosperity or wishes.

Donate food, clothes or fruits as per your capacity.

In the evening, you can light a lamp in the Shiva temple and recite Shiva Chalisa or Rudrashtak.