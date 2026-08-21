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English NewsNewsIndia‘Cheap, Attention-Seeking Politics’: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest

‘Cheap, Attention-Seeking Politics’: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest

BJP chief JP Nadda accused Rahul Gandhi of “cheap politics” and staging a protest to divert attention from Vande Mataram questions, despite a probe by Delhi Police and the Supreme Court.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Aug 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nadda accused protest of diverting attention from Congress issues.
  • Nadda questioned protest's purpose, as Supreme Court investigated.
  • Rahul Gandhi protested police refusing to register student's FIR.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest, accusing him of indulging in “cheap” and attention-seeking politics.

Nadda said the protest was not aimed at supporting students but was an attempt to divert attention and remain in the headlines.

“Today, the entire country is witnessing Rahul Gandhi’s cheap and attention-diverting politics,” Nadda said.

He questioned the purpose of Gandhi’s protest, saying that the Supreme Court was already examining the matter and the Delhi Police Crime Branch was conducting an investigation.

“If the Supreme Court is investigating the matter, then what is the need to go and sit outside a police station? He is staging a drama to remain in the headlines,” Nadda said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna Outside DCP Office After Delhi Police Refuses FIR In Pellet Gun Victim's Case

Nadda said the Delhi Police Crime Branch was already investigating the matter and that the DCP had informed Gandhi about it.

Despite this, he accused Gandhi of continuing with the protest out of “stubbornness” and alleged that his objective was to challenge law and order.

Gandhi Staged 'Drama' To Avert Attention From Vande Matram Questions

Nadda also accused the Congress of attempting to divert attention after facing questions over Vande Mataram.

“The Congress party is surrounded by questions over Vande Mataram and the public is demanding answers. After facing embarrassment, Rahul Gandhi has staged this drama to divert attention,” he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to the Congress in Parliament, Nadda said Shah had asked the party to come forward and hear his response, but the Congress “ran away”.

Nadda further accused the Congress of being determined to damage the future of children and students.

“India is not run by the stubbornness of one family, but by the judiciary,” Nadda said, adding that Rahul Gandhi could stage “as much drama as he wants”.

Rahul Gandhi Protest Outside DCP Office

Gandhi on Friday reached Parliament Street Police Station with a student who allegedly suffered a pellet injury during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march on July 20, seeking to file a complaint over the incident.

Gandhi later staged a dharna outside the DCP’s office, alleging that the Delhi Police had refused to register an FIR in the case.

Sahil Lochav, who was allegedly injured during the march, approached the Delhi Police on August 14 along with his lawyers and submitted a written complaint.

ALSO READ: 'Modi Chalisa' Recited, PM Cutout Worshipped At Press Club Of India; Body Denies Involvement

However, the police allegedly did not provide an I/O number, according to sources.

The matter was raised again on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, the sources said.

Gandhi’s visit to the police station came amid the ongoing dispute over the alleged injury and the registration of a case in connection with the July 20 march.

Before You Go

BREAKING: Rahul Gandhi's Police Station Protest Intensifies as Congress Demands FIR in Pellet Gun Case

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's protest outside the police station?

Gandhi protested because the Delhi Police allegedly refused to register an FIR for a student's pellet injury from a July 20 march. He accompanied the injured student to file a complaint.

Who is Sahil Lochav and what is his connection to the protest?

Sahil Lochav is the student who allegedly suffered a pellet injury during the July 20 march. Rahul Gandhi accompanied him to the police station to file a complaint about the incident.

What is JP Nadda's view on the ongoing investigation into the matter?

Nadda questioned the protest's necessity, highlighting that the Supreme Court and Delhi Police Crime Branch were already investigating the matter. He dismissed Gandhi's actions as

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Aug 2026 03:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi BJP : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Protests Pellet Gun
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