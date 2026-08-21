‘Cheap, Attention-Seeking Politics’: JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Protest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nadda accused protest of diverting attention from Congress issues.

Nadda questioned protest's purpose, as Supreme Court investigated.

Rahul Gandhi protested police refusing to register student's FIR.

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protest, accusing him of indulging in “cheap” and attention-seeking politics.

Nadda said the protest was not aimed at supporting students but was an attempt to divert attention and remain in the headlines.

“Today, the entire country is witnessing Rahul Gandhi’s cheap and attention-diverting politics,” Nadda said.

He questioned the purpose of Gandhi’s protest, saying that the Supreme Court was already examining the matter and the Delhi Police Crime Branch was conducting an investigation.

“If the Supreme Court is investigating the matter, then what is the need to go and sit outside a police station? He is staging a drama to remain in the headlines,” Nadda said.

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Nadda said the Delhi Police Crime Branch was already investigating the matter and that the DCP had informed Gandhi about it.

Despite this, he accused Gandhi of continuing with the protest out of “stubbornness” and alleged that his objective was to challenge law and order.

Gandhi Staged 'Drama' To Avert Attention From Vande Matram Questions

Nadda also accused the Congress of attempting to divert attention after facing questions over Vande Mataram.

“The Congress party is surrounded by questions over Vande Mataram and the public is demanding answers. After facing embarrassment, Rahul Gandhi has staged this drama to divert attention,” he said.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to the Congress in Parliament, Nadda said Shah had asked the party to come forward and hear his response, but the Congress “ran away”.

Nadda further accused the Congress of being determined to damage the future of children and students.

“India is not run by the stubbornness of one family, but by the judiciary,” Nadda said, adding that Rahul Gandhi could stage “as much drama as he wants”.

Rahul Gandhi Protest Outside DCP Office

Gandhi on Friday reached Parliament Street Police Station with a student who allegedly suffered a pellet injury during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led march on July 20, seeking to file a complaint over the incident.

Gandhi later staged a dharna outside the DCP’s office, alleging that the Delhi Police had refused to register an FIR in the case.

Sahil Lochav, who was allegedly injured during the march, approached the Delhi Police on August 14 along with his lawyers and submitted a written complaint.

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However, the police allegedly did not provide an I/O number, according to sources.

The matter was raised again on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, the sources said.

Gandhi’s visit to the police station came amid the ongoing dispute over the alleged injury and the registration of a case in connection with the July 20 march.