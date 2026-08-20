Bhadra Kaal Falls On August 20; Know Timings And What To Avoid

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In Hinduism, the date, auspicious time, constellation, yoga, and karana are considered before undertaking any auspicious task. Bhadra and Rahukaal are particularly considered inauspicious. Religious beliefs advise avoiding auspicious and auspicious tasks during Bhadra. Bhadra will continue to be in effect until the morning of August 20, 2026. According to the calendar, Bhadra, which began around 7:19 pm on August 19th, ended around 8:15 am on August 20th.

Till What Time Will Bhadra Last On 20th August?

According to the Panchang, Bhadra lasted until 8:15 am (New Delhi time) on Thursday, August 20, 2026. It began at 7:19 pm on August 19. According to Astrologer Anish Vyas, the timings may vary by a few minutes in different cities due to sunrise and local calculations.

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Why Are Auspicious Works Not Done During Bhadra?

In astrology and the Muhurta tradition, Bhadra is considered inauspicious for auspicious events. Bhadra is especially considered for weddings, housewarming ceremonies, tonsure ceremonies, Upanayana ceremonies, auspicious pujas, and the beginning of new ventures. It is believed that auspicious tasks undertaken during Bhadra are susceptible to obstacles. Daily activities, prayers, chanting mantras, and other rituals can be performed as usual during this period. No major religious rituals should be performed.

What Tasks Should Be Avoided During Bhadra Kaal?

Avoid weddings, engagements, housewarming ceremonies, inaugurations of new homes or shops, auspicious ceremonies, major investments, or the auspicious beginning of new ventures until Bhadra ends on the morning of August 20. If an auspicious time has already been set for a task, confirm it with your local almanac and a learned astrologer.

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In Which World Is Bhadra Believed To Reside?

In the tradition of Muhurta Chintamani, Bhadra's residence is also considered based on the Moon's zodiac sign. When the Moon is in Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, or Pisces, Bhadra is considered to reside on Earth. In Aries , Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio, Bhadra resides in Heaven, and in Virgo, Libra , Sagittarius, and Capricorn, it resides in the Underworld. Its results are also interpreted according to the corresponding zodiac sign.