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English NewsReligionBhadra Kaal Falls On August 20; Know Timings And What To Avoid

Bhadra Kaal Falls On August 20; Know Timings And What To Avoid

Bhadra Kaal ended at 8:15 AM on August 20, 2026. Know Bhadra timings, its significance and which auspicious tasks should be avoided during this period.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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  • Timings vary by location; consult astrologers for exact schedule.

In Hinduism, the date, auspicious time, constellation, yoga, and karana are considered before undertaking any auspicious task. Bhadra and Rahukaal are particularly considered inauspicious. Religious beliefs advise avoiding auspicious and auspicious tasks during Bhadra. Bhadra will continue to be in effect until the morning of August 20, 2026. According to the calendar, Bhadra, which began around 7:19 pm on August 19th, ended around 8:15 am on August 20th.

Till What Time Will Bhadra Last On 20th August?

According to the Panchang, Bhadra lasted until 8:15 am (New Delhi time) on Thursday, August 20, 2026. It began at 7:19 pm on August 19. According to Astrologer Anish Vyas, the timings may vary by a few minutes in different cities due to sunrise and local calculations. 

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Why Are Auspicious Works Not Done During Bhadra?

In astrology and the Muhurta tradition, Bhadra is considered inauspicious for auspicious events. Bhadra is especially considered for weddings, housewarming ceremonies, tonsure ceremonies, Upanayana ceremonies, auspicious pujas, and the beginning of new ventures. It is believed that auspicious tasks undertaken during Bhadra are susceptible to obstacles. Daily activities, prayers, chanting mantras, and other rituals can be performed as usual during this period. No major religious rituals should be performed. 

What Tasks Should Be Avoided During Bhadra Kaal?

Avoid weddings, engagements, housewarming ceremonies, inaugurations of new homes or shops, auspicious ceremonies, major investments, or the auspicious beginning of new ventures until Bhadra ends on the morning of August 20. If an auspicious time has already been set for a task, confirm it with your local almanac and a learned astrologer.

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In Which World Is Bhadra Believed To Reside?

In the tradition of Muhurta Chintamani, Bhadra's residence is also considered based on the Moon's zodiac sign. When the Moon is in Cancer, Leo, Aquarius, or Pisces, Bhadra is considered to reside on Earth. In Aries , Taurus, Gemini, and Scorpio, Bhadra resides in Heaven, and in Virgo, Libra , Sagittarius, and Capricorn, it resides in the Underworld. Its results are also interpreted according to the corresponding zodiac sign.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What is another name for Bhadra?

Bhadra's calendar name is Vishti Karana. Karana is half of a tithi, and Vishti Karana is specifically referred to as Bhadra.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
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Bhadra Kaal Bhadra Time 2026 Bhadra Kaal August 20 2026
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