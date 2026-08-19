Raksha Bandhan 2026: Will Sutak Apply In India Due To The Lunar Eclipse? Know Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom It will be primarily visible in Americas, Europe, and Africa.

A rare lunar eclipse is set to occur on Raksha Bandhan 2026. On Friday, August 28th, when brothers and sisters across the country will celebrate Rakhi, a partial lunar eclipse will also occur on the same day. During this time, approximately 96 percent of the Moon will fall into Earth's deep shadow. The biggest question is whether the eclipse will change the timing of Rakhi tying, will temples be closed, and will the period of mourning be observed in India? The matter of relief is that this eclipse will not be visible in India, hence Sutak will not be valid here and the religious rituals of Rakshabandhan will be able to be performed without any eclipse related hindrance. A partial lunar eclipse will occur on August 28th, on Shravan Purnima (Rakshabandhan).

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 occurred on March 3rd. Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma, director of Shri Laxminarayan Astro Solutions, Ajmer, said that the significant thing is that this eclipse will occur on Rakshabandhan and Shravan Purnima. The Moon will be in Aquarius during the eclipse. The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Friday, August 28, 2026. This will be a total lunar eclipse, but it will not be visible from India, so the Sutak period will not be valid. This eclipse will be visible primarily in North and South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma said, however, that the lunar eclipse will not be visible in India. Therefore, the Sutak period will also not be valid, and devotees will be able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with full religious fervor and rituals.

According to religious scriptures, the Sutak period for an eclipse is observed only when the eclipse is visible in the area. Since both eclipses will not be visible in India, there will be no need to close temples, stop worship, or make any changes to religious rituals. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. In a partial lunar eclipse, Earth's shadow covers only a portion of the Moon. Consequently, some parts of the Moon are visible normally, while the rest appear dark. In a total lunar eclipse, the Moon is completely immersed in Earth's deep shadow.

A Lunar Eclipse Will Occur On August 28, 2026

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explained that the second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Friday, August 28, 2026. This will be a total lunar eclipse, but it will not be visible in India. Therefore, the Sutak (sun day) will not be valid here. This eclipse will be visible primarily in North and South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. The final lunar eclipse will begin at 8:04 am on August 28th and last until 11:22 am. This will be a partial lunar eclipse. According to the calendar, this eclipse will occur on the full moon day of the bright fortnight of Shravan, which also coincides with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ | Mercury Sets Today, August 18: Professionals And Business Owners Should Avoid These Mistakes For The Next 32 Days

Lunar Eclipse Will Not Be Visible In India

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma said that the lunar eclipse on August 28th will not be visible in India. It will be visible mainly in North America, South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. Since the eclipse is not visible in India, the Sutak period will also not be valid here as per the religious beliefs associated with it.

Celebrate Rakshabandhan Without Any Hassles

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explained that in India, invisible eclipses are not believed to affect religious rituals. Therefore, the tying of Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan, the Shravan rituals, the sacred thread ceremony, and the Purnima Puja will all be performed without any hindrance.

ALSO READ | Tulsidas Jayanti 2026: Date, Significance And Why Ramcharitmanas Was Written In Awadhi

Auspicious And Inauspicious Effects

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma explains that the eclipse will cause more natural disasters than usual. These include earthquakes, floods, tsunamis, and plane crashes. Along with natural disasters, there's a possibility of fires, earthquakes, gas accidents, and plane crashes. Losses from natural disasters are likely to be minimal. Business will boom. There are chances of losses in agriculture and related activities. Heavy rainfall will occur in many areas of the country, leading to natural disasters. Earthquakes are possible. Storms, floods, landslides, mountain collapses, and road and bridge collapses are also possible. There is also a possibility of a major traffic accident. Disease transmission may increase. Intense conflicts between the government and political parties will occur. Storms and ship accidents are also possible. There is a possibility of loss of life and property due to mine accidents and earthquakes. Employment opportunities will increase. Incomes will rise. Major changes will be seen in politics. This will be a very good time for hotel and restaurant owners. Culturally, there is a possibility of some controversy or upheaval.

Perform Worship And Charity

Astrologer and tarot card reader Nitika Sharma said that to avoid the ill effects of the eclipse, one should worship Lord Hanuman. One should recite the Hanuman Chalisa. One should worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Durga. One should recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra and Durga Saptashati.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.