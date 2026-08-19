Where Should You Keep Ramcharitmanas At Home? Know The Correct Vastu Rules

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Recitation offers peace, wisdom; maintain reverence during reading.

Today is the birth anniversary of Tulsidas, the author of Ramcharitmanas. In Sanatan Dharma, Ramcharitmanas is considered not just a religious text, but a book on the ideal life, devotion, and dignity of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, it is believed that special care should be taken to maintain the sanctity and respect of Ramcharitmanas when keeping it at home. Learn the rules.

Do Not Keep Ramcharitmanas At This Place

At home, the Ramcharitmanas should not be kept in the kitchen, bathroom, under stairs, in a dirty area, or directly on the floor. It should also not be placed in a place where shoes, slippers, or unnecessary everyday items are kept. Religious belief considers placing the text on the floor to be disrespectful. Therefore, it is considered appropriate to use a clean stool, stool, or book stand for this purpose. Similarly, storing the Ramcharitmanas under the bed, among clothes, or in a confined space where it can accumulate dust over time is not considered appropriate. It is recommended to store religious texts with respect and in a clean place.

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Right Direction To Keep Ramcharitmanas

According to Vaastu principles, placing the Ramcharitmanas in the north-east corner of the house is considered auspicious. Furthermore, the east direction is also considered suitable for placing religious texts. If there is a prayer room in the house, the text can be placed there on a clean stool or stand.

How To Keep Ramcharitmanas?

The Ramcharitmanas should always be placed on a clean cloth or seat. Many Vastu traditions recommend placing religious texts on a clean red or yellow cloth. It is considered better to have a separate and respectable place for the text rather than cluttering it with other books.

Benefits Of Reciting Ramcharitmanas

Positive atmosphere in the house: By reciting Ramcharitmanas with devotion and regularly, a positive and religious atmosphere is maintained in the house.

Mental stress is reduced: Listening and reading the ideals and incidents of Shri Ram provides patience and balance to the mind.

Love increases in the family: Ramcharitmanas describes the duties towards parents, siblings, husband-wife and family, which inspires family values.

Lessons in patience and restraint: The life of Lord Shri Ram inspires us to maintain patience and dignity even in difficult situations.

Power to face crises: It is a religious belief that reciting Ramcharitmanas provides a person with self-confidence and positive thinking in adverse circumstances.

Increase in wisdom and discretion: Its context inspires a person to understand the difference between right and wrong and take informed decisions.

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Keep These Things In Mind While Reading

Before beginning the recitation of the Ramcharitmanas, clean the place of worship. Do not place the text directly on the ground, and maintain a calm and reverent atmosphere while reciting. Avoid touching the pages of the text with dirty hands during the recitation. After the recitation is complete, you can perform aarti (sacred prayer) to Lord Rama and Hanuman, or offer prayers according to your tradition.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.