Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Putrada Ekadashi, August 23-24, traditionally for desiring sons.

Couples desiring daughters can also observe this fast.

Wish for a healthy, virtuous child; worship Vishnu-Lakshmi.

Perform rituals: Offer Tulsi, lotus; chant sacred mantras.

The Putrada Ekadashi fast in Sawan falls on August 23rd and 24th. According to the calendar, when the Udayatithi is observed on both Ekadashi days, married couples should observe the Ekadashi fast on the first day. This fast is primarily observed to conceive a child, but since it mentions a son, what should those wishing for a daughter do during this fast?

Is Putrada Ekadashi Fast Only For Getting A Son?

The story of Putrada Ekadashi tells the story of the childless King Suketumaan and his wife. In the Padma Purana, Lord Vishnu refers to this Ekadashi as Putrada, and the king is advised to observe this fast to beget a son. In the story, the king specifically desires a son, and as a result of the fast, he is blessed with a radiant son. Therefore, at the classical level, the primary purpose of Putrada Ekadashi is linked to the birth of a son.

ALSO READ | Bhadra Kaal Falls On August 20; Know Timings And What To Avoid

Can Those Who Wish To Have A Daughter Observe This Fast?

There is no religious prohibition for couples wishing to have a daughter from worshipping Lord Vishnu and observing the Ekadashi fast. Couples wishing for a daughter should take a vow to have a healthy and virtuous child and worship Lord Vishnu. They should observe the fast as per the prescribed rituals. If they desire a daughter, they should express their wish in the vow as a prayer to God. Manusmriti 9.130 states that "putrena duhita sama" (a daughter is considered equal to a son), meaning a daughter is considered equal to a son.

What To Do If You Wish For A Daughter?

On Putrada Ekadashi, couples can worship Lord Vishnu, observe the Ekadashi fast, chant Vishnu mantras, and perform charitable acts. Goddess Lakshmi is not just the goddess of wealth. In Vedic and mythological traditions, Lakshmi is associated with prosperity, good fortune, wealth, fertility, and domestic happiness. As the wife of Lord Vishnu, her worship is combined with Vishnu worship. Offer a lotus flower, white or red, to Goddess Lakshmi, and offer basil leaves to Lord Vishnu. Chant the mantra "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah." Keep in mind that whether a child is a son or daughter, their health, good qualities, and happiness should be considered the most important wish from a religious perspective.

ALSO READ | Where Should You Keep Ramcharitmanas At Home? Know The Correct Vastu Rules

Tulsi Remedies For Getting Children On Ekadashi

Offer Tulsi Leaves: After bathing, offer clean Tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu. Tulsi holds special significance in Vishnu worship. Chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya" while offering Tulsi leaves.

Circumambulate The Tulsi Plant: On Ekadashi, it is traditional to circumambulate Tulsi Mata with devotion. During this circumambulation, instead of expressing your own wishes, it is considered appropriate to first pray to Lord Vishnu for a healthy, happy, and prosperous life.

Chant The Vishnu Mantra Near Tulsi: In the evening, sit near Tulsi and chant the mantra "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya." Chant up to 108 times, depending on your ability.