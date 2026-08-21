Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi demanded FIR for Sahil's pellet gun injury.

Sahil Lochav sustained eye injury during July 20 protest.

Gandhi staged dharna after police allegedly refused FIR registration.

Gandhi promised judicial inquiry into incident, ensuring justice.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged denial of an FIR to student Sahil Lochav, who reportedly suffered a pellet gun injury during the July 20 protest, and said a judicial inquiry would be conducted into the incident.

Gandhi staged a dharna outside the Parliament Street Police Station along with Lochav and demanded registration of a case over the alleged use of pellet guns against student protesters.

‘Why Are You So Scared Of Justice?’

In a post on X, Gandhi said he had gone to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR over what he described as police brutality against Lochav.

“Today, I went to the DCP office at Parliament Street to file an FIR against the police brutality faced by Sahil Lochab. On July 20, the police attacked Sahil, who was peacefully protesting at Jantar Mantar, with a pellet gun. Severely injured by the pellets, Sahil's vision in one eye is now at risk,” Gandhi said.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Sits On Dharna Outside DCP Office After Delhi Police Refuses FIR In Pellet Gun Victim's Case

He alleged that neither the Union Home Minister nor the prime minister had offered an explanation or apology to the students.

“Such brutality against a peaceful protest is not just illegal—it's a serious crime. Neither has Home Minister Amit Shah offered any explanation to the students for this cruelty, nor has the Prime Minister apologized to them,” he said.

Gandhi further alleged that Lochav was being prevented from filing an FIR despite seeking justice.

“Now, when Sahil wants to file an FIR for justice, even that is not being allowed. In this way, the Constitution and constitutional rights are being trampled upon,” he said.

He then directly questioned Shah: “Amit shah ji, why are you so scared of justice? This fear shows that you are admitting to your crime.”

आज साहिल लोचब के साथ, उनके साथ हुई पुलिस बर्बरता के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराने संसद मार्ग के DCP कार्यालय पहुँचा।



20 जुलाई को जंतर-मंतर पर शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन कर रहे साहिल पर पुलिस ने पैलेट गन से हमला किया। छर्रों से बुरी तरह घायल साहिल की एक आँख की रौशनी खतरे में है।



शांतिपूर्ण… pic.twitter.com/on2uKkNeUM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 21, 2026

“The FIR will be filed. A judicial inquiry will take place. And action will be taken against everyone—from top to bottom—who is guilty of this brutality,” Gandhi said.

“We will ensure justice for Sahil, and every student victim like him,” he added.

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Complaint Filed On August 14

According to Congress sources, Lochav approached Delhi Police with his lawyers on August 14 and submitted a written complaint. Police allegedly did not provide an I/O number or acknowledgement.

The complaint was pursued again on August 17 through email and phone, but no I/O number or acknowledgement was provided, sources said.

Gandhi accompanied Lochav to the DCP office on Friday to press for action and registration of the case. The DCP allegedly again did not provide the case officer's details or the I/O number.

According to the complainant, the alleged incident constitutes a cognisable offence and warrants registration of an FIR.

Gandhi Approaches Delhi Police

Gandhi had earlier visited Mandir Marg Police Station and requested that a case be registered. After police allegedly refused to register it, he proceeded to meet the DCP Central.

He later reached Parliament Street Police Station, where he met senior police officials before staging the sit-in along with Lochav.

On July 29, Gandhi had alleged that protesting students were fired at with pellet guns and accused Amit Shah of responsibility for “brutality” against the protesters.

The alleged use of pellet guns and Delhi Police action during the July 20 protests had also paralysed the Monsoon Session of Parliament.