Sharad Purnima 2025 — Know Date, Time, Rituals, And All About This Auspicious Day

HomeReligionSharad Purnima 2025 — Know Date, Time, Rituals, And All About This Auspicious Day

Sharad Purnima continues to be a celebration of light, devotion, prosperity, and divine grace, making it one of the most sacred nights in the Hindu calendar.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 04:43 PM (IST)

Sharad Purnima 2025: Purnima, or the full moon, occurs every month in the Hindu calendar. However, the full moon of the Ashwin month holds special significance and is celebrated as Sharad Purnima. This auspicious occasion is believed to mark the birth of Goddess Lakshmi, who is said to have emerged from the ocean during the legendary Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean).

On this night, the moon is said to shine with all its 16 kalas (phases), making it the brightest and most spiritually potent of the year. It is also the night when Lord Krishna performed the divine Maharaas with the Gopis in Vrindavan, adding to the day's spiritual essence.

Sharad Purnima 2025 Date And Time

This year, Sharad Purnima will be observed on October 6, 2025. The Purnima tithi will begin at 12:23 PM on October 6 and will end at 9:16 AM on October 7. The moonrise on this day will occur at 5:27 PM.

Significance Of Putting Kheer Under The Moonlight

One of the most unique traditions of Sharad Purnima involves preparing Kheer (a sweet rice pudding) and placing it under the open sky during moonlight. The word "Sharad" itself is associated with the moon, and it is believed that on this night, the moon’s rays are infused with nectar (amrit).

According to belief, when Kheer is kept under this moonlight, it absorbs these divine qualities. Consuming this Kheer is considered highly beneficial for health and is said to bless one with the qualities of immortality and good fortune.

Other Names Of Sharad Purnima

  • Raas Purnima: This name commemorates the Maharaas performed by Lord Krishna with the Gopis on this very night in Gokul.
  • Kojagari Purnima: The word "Kojagari" means "Who is awake?". It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends to Earth on this night and blesses those who stay awake and worship her with devotion. Therefore, night vigil and Lakshmi puja are key rituals.

Additionally, the day holds importance for the worship of Indra Dev, the king of gods, who is believed to ride the divine elephant Airavat on this night.

Spiritual Rituals And Worship

Devotees often perform Satyanarayan Katha on this day to seek divine blessings. Special offerings like Kheer are prepared as prasad, and families come together for night-long prayers and bhajans under the moonlit sky.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sharad Purnima Sharad Purnima Date 2025 Sharad Purnima Rituals Significance Of Putting Kheer Under Moonlight Sharad Purnima Auspicious Time
