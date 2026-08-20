Sawan Purnima 2026: Is It On August 27 Or 28? Know The Correct Date, Time And Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perform Shiva puja, Ganges bath, Satyanarayan Katha on Purnima.

The full moon of the month of Sawan is considered very special in Sanatan Dharma. On this day, Raksha Bandhan, the festival of unbreakable love between brothers and sisters, is celebrated, and it also marks the end of the holy month of Sawan. There is confusion among people regarding the dates of August 27th and 28th, the full moon day in 2026. Simply put, understand when Sawan Purnima will be celebrated, the timing of Bhadra, and the most appropriate time for worship and tying Rakhi.

27 Or 28 August: When Is Sawan Purnima?

According to the Panchang, the full moon date of Sawan Shukla Paksha will start on the morning of 27 August 2026 and will last till the morning of 28 August 2026 . In the Sanatan tradition, fasts, baths, donations, and festivals are observed according to the Udayatithi (the date at sunrise). Since sunrise on August 28th will occur on the Purnima Tithi, the main festivals of Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026 . The Purnima Tithi will begin at 9:08 am on August 27, 2026, and end at 9:48 am on August 28, 2026. As per Udaya Tithi, the main festival will be observed on Friday, August 28, 2026. The auspicious time for bathing and donation will be on the morning of August 28, from sunrise until the end of the Purnima Tithi.

ALSO READ | Ganga Aarti On Thames: Varanasi Tradition Comes To London This September

How Long Will Bhadra Last?

Special attention is paid to Bhadra period on Rakshabandhan, because tying Rakhi during Bhadra is not considered auspicious. Bhadra on August 27: Bhadra will begin at 9:08 am on August 27th, coinciding with the full moon, and will last until approximately 9:32 pm. Therefore, tying Rakhi during the day on August 27th will be prohibited. Bhadra-free August 28th: ​​Bhadra will end before sunrise on the morning of August 28th. Therefore, the morning of August 28th will be completely free from defects and auspicious.

The Most Auspicious Time To Tie Rakhi

The best time to tie Rakhi is from just after sunrise on August 28th until the full moon ends:

Auspicious Time: 05:57 AM to 09:48 AM

Total Time: approximately 3 hours 51 minutes

What To Do On Sawan Purnima?

Last Jalabhishek Of Lord Shiva: Since it is the last day of Sawan, offering raw milk, water and Belpatra on Shivling on this day gives the virtue of worshipping for the entire month.

Bathing In The Ganges River And Donating: Take a bath in a holy river in the morning, or bathe with Ganges water mixed in your bathwater. Afterward, donate food grains or clothes to the needy.

Satyanarayan Katha: Reading or listening to the story of Lord Satyanarayan on this day is considered very fruitful for happiness and prosperity in the home.

Sawan Purnima, the fast, the holy bath, and the festival of Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, 2026. It is best to complete the rituals and Rakhi rituals before 9:48 AM.

ALSO READ | Where Should You Keep Ramcharitmanas At Home? Know The Correct Vastu Rules