Rakhi, Diwali And Everything In Between: How To Get Your Finances Ready For Festive Spending

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rakhi begins festive season; plan finances for entire period.

Establish season-wide budget, categorize spending, build dedicated fund.

Exercise caution with sales, credit cards, protect emergency savings.

Rakhi is barely a week away, and for many Indian households, it marks more than just a day of celebrating the bond between siblings. It also signals the beginning of a long festive stretch that brings with it family gatherings, shopping, gifting, travel and, inevitably, a rise in household spending.

From Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami to Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali, the months ahead can bring one expense after another. A gift here, a family dinner there, a new outfit, travel tickets and festive shopping can seem manageable individually, but together they can put considerable pressure on the monthly budget.

That makes this a good time to look beyond the next festival and plan for the entire festive season.

Rather than scrambling to arrange money every time a celebration comes around, households can set a broad festive-season budget now and decide how much they can comfortably spend without compromising savings, investments, EMIs or essential expenses.

First, Work Out Your Festive Season Budget

Before the shopping begins, take a look at your finances and decide how much you can realistically set aside for the festive period.

Start with your monthly income and deduct fixed commitments such as rent or home-loan EMIs, household expenses, insurance premiums, investments and other essential payments. The amount available after these commitments can give you a clearer idea of what you can allocate towards festive spending.

Instead of keeping one broad figure, divide the amount into categories such as gifts, clothing, travel, food, decorations and family celebrations.

This can help you identify where your money is likely to go before the expenses actually arrive.

Don't Plan For Rakhi Alone

With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it can be tempting to focus only on the immediate expenses.

However, the bigger financial challenge is that Rakhi is only the beginning of the festive season. If you spend heavily now without accounting for upcoming celebrations, you could find yourself relying on credit cards or dipping into savings later.

Prepare a rough calendar of the festivals and occasions you expect to celebrate over the next few months. Mark the expenses that are unavoidable, such as planned travel or family events, and distinguish them from discretionary spending.

This gives you a season-wide view instead of treating every festival as a separate financial event.

Build A Festive Fund Before Spending Starts

Festive expenses are generally predictable, even though the exact amount may differ from one year to another.

If you expect your spending to rise significantly during the festive months, consider setting aside a fixed amount from your income before the major expenses begin. Keeping this money separately can make it easier to stick to the overall festive budget.

The advantage is simple: when the next festival arrives, you already have money earmarked for it rather than having to find additional cash at short notice.

However, the festive fund should remain separate from your emergency savings and money meant for long-term financial goals.

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Make A Gifting Budget

Gifts can quickly become a major festive expense, particularly when you are buying for siblings, parents, extended family, friends and colleagues.

Rather than deciding how much to spend at the checkout counter, establish a total gifting budget in advance.

You can then allocate different amounts based on the people you plan to gift. This also makes it easier to avoid the common situation where spending on the first few gifts leaves little room for purchases later in the season.

A thoughtful gift does not necessarily have to mean an expensive one, and having a predetermined limit can make it easier to shop without overspending.

Treat Festive Sales With Caution

The festive season also coincides with a large number of sales and promotional offers. While discounts can reduce the cost of planned purchases, they can also encourage people to buy things they had not intended to purchase.

Before buying something because it is discounted, ask whether it was already on your list and whether the purchase fits within your festive budget.

For expensive items, compare prices and consider the total amount you will actually pay rather than focusing only on the discount percentage.

A purchase is not necessarily a saving simply because it is being sold at a lower price.

Keep Credit Card Spending Under Control

Credit cards can make festive shopping convenient, but they can also make it easier to lose sight of how much has already been spent.

If you are using a credit card, track the cumulative amount rather than looking at each transaction individually. Ideally, festive spending should be backed by money you have already budgeted for rather than future income.

Be particularly careful when using EMIs for multiple purchases. Individual instalments may look affordable, but several new EMIs can add substantially to monthly financial commitments.

Before opting for an EMI, consider the total repayment amount and how the additional obligation fits alongside your existing loans and expenses.

Protect Your Emergency Fund And Investments

Festive spending should not come at the expense of financial security.

Your emergency fund is meant to deal with unexpected situations, while investments are generally linked to longer-term financial goals. Using either to fund routine festive purchases can create problems later.

If your festive budget does not stretch to everything on your wish list, it may be better to prioritise purchases and celebrations rather than compromise your emergency savings or investment plan.

Remember The Expenses After Diwali

One common mistake is to plan for the festive season only until the celebrations end.

Before allocating your festive budget, also consider expenses that may fall shortly afterwards. These could include insurance premiums, school or household payments, annual subscriptions or other known financial commitments.

Keeping these expenses in your calculations can prevent the post-festive months from becoming financially tight.

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A Little Planning Can Make Festive Spending Easier

The festive season is meant to be a time for family, celebrations and traditions. Financial planning does not have to take away from that.

With Rakhi just a week away, starting early can give households enough time to map out their expected spending across the entire festive period rather than dealing with each expense as it arrives.

The goal is not to spend less simply for the sake of spending less. It is to know how much you can afford, decide where you want that money to go and make sure that the celebrations do not leave you struggling with the bills months later.