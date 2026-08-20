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English NewsCitiesJailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Polls From Two Seats

Jailed MP Amritpal Singh Likely To Contest Punjab Polls From Two Seats

Party chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhri said the party had, in principle, decided that Amritpal would contest the polls.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:49 PM (IST)

Jailed MP and Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) chief Amritpal Singh is likely to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, with the party already beginning preparations for his campaign.

Party chief spokesperson Shamsher Singh Padhri said the party had, in principle, decided that Amritpal would contest the polls. However, the constituencies from which he will enter the electoral race have not yet been finalised.

“He may contest from not one but even two Assembly constituencies. The final decision on the seats is yet to be taken,” Padhri said. He also dismissed reports that Amritpal could take on the chief minister, calling them “just a rumour”.

Amritpal Won Khadoor Sahib In 2024

Amritpal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Khadoor Sahib in the 2024 general election. He defeated Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira by more than 2.1 lakh votes.

A party source said Amritpal's previous electoral performance had strengthened the party's confidence ahead of the Assembly polls.

“Given his previous electoral performance, we are confident that Amritpal will secure another emphatic victory,” the source said, adding that preparations for his Assembly campaign were already underway.

No Alliance Talks Yet

On the possibility of an electoral alliance, Padhri said the party was not currently considering any such arrangement. He said the party had built a strong base and distinct identity in Punjab and claimed its support base was continuing to expand.

“Anyone willing to enter into an alliance with us is welcome,” Padhri said.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
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Punjab Elections Amritpal Singh
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