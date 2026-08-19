Why Is Non-Veg Avoided In Sawan? Know The Religious Beliefs And Scientific Reasons

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Choice balances faith, tradition, and modern food handling practices.

With the onset of Sawan, many households stop cooking chicken, mutton, fish, and eggs. Some even give up onions and garlic. But a question inevitably arises in the minds of the new generation: What is the connection between worshipping Lord Shiva and abstaining from non-vegetarian food? Does eating meat during the month of Sawan truly harm health, or is it simply a long-standing religious tradition? The answer lies in no single reason. Spiritual practice, self-control, compassion for animals, the monsoon season, and food security all appear to play a role.

Religious Reasons For Giving Up Non-Veg In Sawan

Sawan is considered a special month for the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts on Mondays, offer water to the Shivalinga, undertake the Kanwar Yatra, and spend time in chanting and meditation. Religious belief holds that during worship and meditation, purity and restraint are essential in mind, speech, and food. For this reason, the emphasis is on eating light and sattvic foods during this month. The goal is not merely to fill the stomach, but to calm the mind and control one's desires. Giving up non-vegetarian food is also considered a form of self-restraint.

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What Does The Bhagavad Gita Say About Food?

Chapter 17 of the Bhagavad Gita links food to a person's qualities and temperament. Verse 17.8 describes fresh and nutritious food that promotes longevity, strength, health, happiness, and contentment as being of a sattvic nature. Further, excessively bitter, sour, salty, or pungent foods are described as rajasic, while stale, foul-smelling, and impure foods are described as tamasic. An important point to understand here is that this verse does not directly state that you should not eat meat during the month of Sawan. The tradition of abstaining from non-vegetarian food during the month of Sawan evolved from a broader religious sentiment of purity, non-violence, and spiritual practice. Therefore, rather than describing it as a direct command from scripture, it would be more accurate to call it a religious practice and a folk tradition.

What Is The Relation Between Chaturmas And Compassion For Animals?

Sawan falls during the Chaturmas period. Traditionally, Chaturmas is considered a time of austerity, fasting, charity, and self-control. During the rainy season, sages and saints limited their travel and practiced meditation in one place. This is attributed to the difficulty of the paths, as well as the desire to protect small creatures from unintentional harm. The activity and reproduction of many animals and aquatic species increases during the rainy season. The tradition of reducing meat consumption and hunting during this time is seen as a sign of compassion for animals and the protection of nature. However, it would not be scientifically correct to say that every animal breeds only during the monsoon season.

Does Eating Non-Veg During Monsoon Cause Illness?

Science doesn't declare non-vegetarian food harmful based on any religious month. The problem isn't with the monsoon season, but with food hygiene, storage, and cooking practices. Meat, fish, chicken, and eggs are perishable foods. Harmful microorganisms present in raw meat can be transmitted to other foods through its juices, knives, cutting boards, or hands. The World Health Organization also recommends keeping raw and cooked foods separate, using clean water, cooking food thoroughly, and storing food at safe temperatures. Monsoon weather can disrupt the cold chain due to waterlogging, contaminated water, flies, unsanitary markets, and power outages. In such circumstances, improperly stored non-vegetarian food can cause food poisoning. In ancient times, refrigerators and safe transportation were not available. Therefore, avoiding perishable items during the rainy season may have been a practical health safety measure.

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Does Digestion Power Become Weak During Rain?

It's often claimed that the body's digestive power weakens significantly during the month of Sawan, but this isn't necessarily a scientific fact. Humidity, low physical activity, infections, or excessive fried food can increase indigestion, gas, and heaviness in some people. This doesn't mean that everyone will fall ill if they eat non-vegetarian food during Sawan.

So Should Non-Veg Be Eaten In Sawan?

This decision can be made based on faith, family tradition, and health. For those practicing religious practices, abstinence is a part of self-control and compassion for animals. For those who consume non-vegetarian food, freshness, cleanliness, proper refrigeration, and thorough cooking are essential. The core message of the Sawan tradition isn't to instill fear. Its true essence is to calm the mind by controlling tastes and desires for a while, fostering compassion for living beings, and being mindful of the body. This is why abstaining from non-vegetarian food during Sawan is seen as a connection to religion, nature, and health.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.