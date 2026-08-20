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English NewsNewsIndiaFrom Posts To Likes: How Modi Government Is Tracking Ministers’ Social Media Reach

From Posts To Likes: How Modi Government Is Tracking Ministers’ Social Media Reach

Modi has also called on party leaders, including ministers and chief ministers, to use digital platforms to communicate directly with citizens and promote government welfare initiatives.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)

Union ministers were given a detailed assessment of their social media performance during Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, with the review covering their digital activity over the past two-and-a-half months, sources said. The analysis compared the ministers’ reach and engagement across X, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn, and encouraged them to increase their presence on these platforms to connect with a wider audience.

According to sources, each minister received an envelope after the Cabinet meeting containing an assessment of their social media activity between May 1 and August 15. The review examined parameters such as average daily posts, engagement per post, total likes, the countries of their followers and the overall traction generated by their content.

The digital performance of other political leaders, including those from the Opposition, was also factored into the comparison, sources said.

Ministers Asked To Step Up Digital Outreach

A source said ministers periodically receive such assessments of their social media activity. The latest review, the source said, was intended to encourage them to expand their digital outreach rather than serve as a formal performance evaluation.

The exercise comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated emphasis on reaching out to Gen Z through social media. Union ministers and other BJP leaders have been urged to increase their online engagement, particularly with younger audiences.

Modi has also called on party leaders, including ministers and chief ministers, to use digital platforms to communicate directly with citizens and promote government welfare initiatives.

Social media performance is also reportedly included in the assessment of activities at BJP-NDA chief ministers’ meetings.

Push To Connect With Gen Z

The renewed focus on digital outreach comes after Gen Z-led protests over the NEET controversy and other alleged irregularities, which eventually resulted in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation last month.

Since then, BJP leaders have increasingly focused on communicating directly with young people through digital platforms. Modi has also been posting more selfie-style videos on Instagram, in what is being viewed as an effort to create a more direct and informal connection with younger voters.

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal were absent from Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting as they were part of a ministerial delegation travelling to Singapore for talks aimed at strengthening economic ties. Minister of State Jitin Prasada was also part of the delegation.

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About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:11 PM (IST)
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Narendra Modi Gen Z 'Narendra Modi'
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