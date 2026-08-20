Masik Durga Ashtami is an auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Durga. Devotees observe prayers to seek her blessings for courage, confidence, and protection from obstacles.
Masik Durga Ashtami 2026: Worship Maa Durga And Lakshmi Together, Know Auspicious Remedies
Masik Durga Ashtami 2026 falls on August 20. Know six traditional remedies, puja rituals, mantras and offerings to worship Maa Durga and Goddess Lakshmi.
- Masik Durga Ashtami honours Goddess Durga for courage and protection.
- Sawan Durgashtami, August 20, 2026, also honors Goddess Lakshmi.
- Devotees offer red flowers, rose petals, and traditional bhog.
- Lighting lamps, chanting, and feeding young girls are practiced.
Masik Durga Ashtami is considered an auspicious day dedicated to Goddess Durga. According to Hindu beliefs, devotees observe prayers and rituals on this occasion to seek the blessings of Maa Durga for courage, confidence and protection from obstacles. This year, Sawan Durgashtami falls on August 20, 2026, which is a Thursday. As Thursday is traditionally associated with Jupiter or Guru, devotees may also worship Goddess Lakshmi on this day and perform certain remedies for prosperity and good fortune. Here are six traditional practices that devotees can follow on Masik Durga Ashtami.
Offer Red Flowers To Goddess Durga
Red flowers are traditionally associated with Goddess Durga. On Durga Ashtami, devotees can offer red hibiscus or other red flowers to Maa Durga while praying for strength, courage and the well-being of their family. A lotus can be offered to Goddess Lakshmi as part of the worship. Devotees can also pray for happiness, prosperity and protection from difficulties in family life.
Offer Seven Rose Petals
According to a traditional belief, offering seven rose petals can be associated with prayers for financial stability. For this ritual, seven rose petals are placed on a betel leaf and offered during the worship of Goddess Durga. Devotees who follow this practice believe that the ritual can help invite prosperity and stability into their lives.
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Light A Ghee Lamp In The Evening
Lighting a lamp is an important part of many Hindu puja rituals. On Masik Durga Ashtami, devotees can light a ghee lamp in front of Goddess Durga and Goddess Lakshmi at their place of worship. From an astrological perspective, Thursday is associated with Jupiter, which is traditionally linked with wisdom, knowledge, fortune and growth. Devotees may therefore consider lighting a lamp on Thursday as part of their prayers for progress and good fortune.
Recite Durga Saptashati And Chant Lakshmi Mantra
Devotees observing a fast on Durga Ashtami can begin their day with a bath and prayers. Those who follow the tradition may recite the Durga Saptashati or Durga Chalisa during the puja. For Goddess Lakshmi, devotees may chant "Om Shreem Mahalakshmyai Namah" 108 times. The mantra is traditionally recited as a prayer for prosperity and abundance.
Offer Traditional Bhog
Food offerings are also an important part of Durga Ashtami worship. Halwa, black gram (chana) and puris are traditionally offered to Goddess Durga. For Goddess Lakshmi, devotees may offer kheer, white sweets or makhana. After the puja, the offerings can be distributed as prasad among family members.
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Feed Young Girls
Kanya Puja is another traditional practice associated with the worship of Goddess Durga. On this occasion, some devotees invite young girls to their homes, offer them food and give them fruits, sweets or useful gifts. According to the belief behind the ritual, young girls are symbolically honoured as manifestations of the Goddess. Families who follow this tradition perform the ritual with devotion and respect.
[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the significance of Masik Durga Ashtami?
What special worship is associated with Masik Durga Ashtami in 2026?
In 2026, Sawan Durgashtami falls on a Thursday, associated with Jupiter. Devotees may also worship Goddess Lakshmi and perform remedies for prosperity and good fortune.
What offerings are traditionally made to Goddess Durga and Goddess Lakshmi?
Devotees offer red flowers like hibiscus to Goddess Durga, and a lotus to Goddess Lakshmi. Food offerings include halwa, black gram, and puris for Durga, and kheer, white sweets, or makhana for Lakshmi.
What is the ritual involving seven rose petals on Masik Durga Ashtami?
According to tradition, offering seven rose petals on a betel leaf to Goddess Durga is associated with prayers for financial stability. This practice is believed to invite prosperity and stability.